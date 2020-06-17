The Best Fishing Flies

It’s fly fishing season! But it always is, isn’t it? If you’re reading this, it means it’s time for some new flies to get those fish biting again. There’s an endless number of flies out there on the market, but since no flies are created equal, we’ve done the homework for you and compiled this list of our favorites. There’s something here for every angler. Whether you’re planning a fishing trip or a single day outing, get amped with some new lures. Best of luck to you on the water!

Editor’s Pick

FISHINGSIR Fly Fishing Flies Kit

A Versatile Flies Kit

Here’s a large assortment of flies to make sure you have the right fly for every picky fish out there. Change it up as much as you like with this pack.

What We Liked

This large flies kit from FISHINGSIR has everything seasoned anglers need to bring in those difficult-to-surface trout. You’ll get all of your favorite, trusted patterns and can choose from dry, wet, nymphs, streamers, steelhead, saltwater, and other flies. Choose from a 64-piece kit on up to 120 hand-made flies. You’ll be ready to experiment out there. Order Online.

Best for Beginners

Bassdash Fly Fishing Flies Kit Fly Assortment Trout Bass Fishing with Fly Box

Quality, Durable Flies for Newbies

These prepackaged fishing lure combos are perfectly fine for experienced anglers, but they are more designed for the fisherman just starting out.

What We Liked

One of the more difficult parts of being a new fly angler is choosing the right fly for each situation. But no longer! FISHINGSIR has already categorized the flies and placed them in packs, making it easy to learn, snap on, and drop a line. We love that this kit helps anglers learn the complex world of choosing a fishing fly. You’ll get all the flies you need to get fishes’ attention, with a magnetic fastener for quick and easy opening and closing. Choose from a 36- to 96-piece kit. This kit makes a great gift for those young anglers! Purchase Yours Today.

Most Vivid

Croch Fly Fishing Assortment Kit with Waterproof Fly Box

Attention-Grabbing Bright Flies

Here’s a variety of colors and styles to match every hatch. These hues are so stunning!

What We Liked

These 100 percent handmade flies come in a pack of 60 or 120. Either way, you get the same waterproof fly fishing box (126 fly capacity) with a silicone seal to keep your flies dry. You’ll get trusted patterns like Adams and Woolly Bugger, in addition to six different hook sizes and five different flies. Wake those fish up with an explosion of vibrant color. Get It Here.

Best Basic Kit

Outdoor Planet Assorted Trout Fly Fishing Lure Pack

Plenty of Flies

Here we have 15 patterns in a wide variety of colors, and they offer more than enough options for trout fishing.

What We Liked

Only basic when compared to the larger options, but we stand by the old adage of quality over quantity. That’s what you have here in this 15-piece set from Outdoor Planet. You’ll get all the popular fly patterns in a small, convenient, waterproof box to carry your dry flies, nymphs, and streamers. This set comes in #10 single hook with 15-milimeter length. Buy Now.

