The Best Fire Sticks

Trying to start a fire, especially in wet conditions, can be a frustrating experience. And if it's an emergency situation with hypothermia threatening, starting a fire successfully can be a matter of life and death. Whether for your fireplace, wood-burning stove, campfire or grill, using fire sticks, fat wood or firestarter nuggets makes it faster and easier to light a fire and keep it burning. Here are four effective firestarters we recommend for their value, convenience and effectiveness. They’re all easy to use, and each will get your fire going with less hassle.

Best Value

Lightning Nuggets N100SEB Super Economy Box Fire Starter

Simple, Reliable Firestarters for as Little as 31 cents Each. Lighting Nuggets will start twice as many fires as the average fatwood sticks for the same price.

What We Liked:

Light one and you’re done. These little nuggets burn hot and strong for around 15 minutes and easily get a fire going without the need for kindling. Plus, they’re a better value than fatwood because you only need to use one nugget to light your fire, while fatwood typically requires 2 or more sticks. Get it here.

5-Star Favorite

Plow & Hearth Fatwood

Rated 5-stars by More than 1,000 Customer Reviews. Plow & Hearth Fatwood lights easy and burns hot, even when wet.

What We Liked:

There’s something more satisfying about burning fatwood than burning firestarter nuggets. It just feels…right. Grab two of these sticks, hit them with a match, and your fire is lit. So effective that more than 1,000 customers have rated Plow & Hearth fatwood as a 5-star favorite. Buy it here.

Camper’s Choice

Coghlan's Fire Sticks

Easy to Pack, Easy to Use and Completely Dependable. Don’t go camping or hiking without Coghlan’s Fire Sticks. They’re easy to throw in your pack, light even when wet and cost less than $6.

What We Liked:

Coghlan’s Fire Sticks are camp essentials. They’ll get your campfire going without the need for tinder, plus they’ll light even wet. They come in a small, resealable package of 12, which makes them easy to stow with your camping or hiking gear. You can even break them in half and start a fire, so you get double the value for your money. Get it now.

Best All-Natural Firestarter

EasyGoProducts Eco-Stix Fatwood

100% All-natural Firesticks Hand-harvested from Pine Tree Stumps. Eco-Stix are effective, economical firestarters you can feel good about, with no chemical additives.

What We Liked:

We love the all-natural nature of these firesticks. Natural resin makes them easy to light and hot-burning. Plus, they have a fantastic pine tree fragrance. Great for getting your fireplace or wood burning stove hopping, and perfect for reviving a dying fire. Buy it here.

