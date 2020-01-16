The Best Fire Starters

Fire starters are an essential tool for those who enjoy spending time in the outdoors. Having a fire starter and the ability to start a fire could mean the difference between life or death. Learning how to start and maintain a fire is a skill that can be lifesaving, it can also be used to build a fire to roast marshmallows or to sit around and share tales of the days adventures. We found these 3 great products for you to consider before your next outdoor excursion.

Editor’s choice

Phone Skope PYRO Putty

Must-have Putty. The Pyro Putty claims that you only need a small amount to get a fire started, which we found to be true.

What We Liked:

The PYRO Putty is the perfect emergency fire starter. This putty is pliable and waterproof. It can create a fire that burns for up to 15 minutes with just a quarter-sized dab, and is designed to burn in all weather conditions. Perfect for anyone who spends time in the outdoors, this putty makes it easy to get a fire started after a long night of rain or snow. Buy it here.

Honorable mention

Fatwood 100% Natural Firestarter

Great Pocket Fire Kit. The Fatwood Natural Firestarter boasts that it’s able to fit inside a shirt pocket. At less than 4” long and 3” wide, we can confirm that claim.

What We Liked:

This US-based firestarter kit comes in a tin can that can fit inside a shirt pocket. Inside the kit is a wax coated jute, fatwood chips, fatwood sticks, and a striker and ferro rod. This kit boasts the ability to start a fire in all kinds of weather. You can use it for campsites, wood stoves, or in emergency situations. Because of its compact size, this is the perfect kit for backpacking, hiking, and camping. It will save you tons of time with its efficiency, and is a perfect addition to any safety kit. Get it today.

Most Popular

InstaFire Granulated Fire Starter

Awesome Fire Starter. The InstaFire Fire Starter boasts that it burns everywhere, and after getting a fire started with dew-covered wood, we found this to be accurate.

What We Liked:

Previously awarded the 2017 Fire Starter of the Year, the InstaFire fire starter can ignite a fire in seconds. It requires only a half a cup of InstaFire and flame source to build a safe and environmentally friendly flame. What we found most interesting was its ability to stay aflame when floating on water. Another great feature is its ability to stay lit in spite of winds up to 30 mph, which makes it ideal for inclement weather. Get it now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.