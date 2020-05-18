The Best Face Mask Bandanas for Dust

No one likes picking grit out of their teeth—or coughing it up. If you’re biking, hiking, or camping somewhere airborne dust is a problem, then you’ll want to protect yourself with something to help filter it out. These face mask bandanas aren’t medical grade, but they will help keep you from breathing large particulates in, keeping you more comfortable and happier in the backcountry. Find one that you can fit over your mouth and nose, and make sure to wash after use.

Most Versatile

INTO THE AM Seamless Face Cover Mouth Mask Bandanas for Dust, Outdoors, Festivals, Sports

Multifunctional Bandana. Use this versatile neck gaiter as a mask, a hat, a headband, or any of a number of other things.

What We Liked

When you’re trying to pack less, having one piece of gear that can do multiple things is invaluable. That’s why we like this versatile neck gaiter and face mask from INTO THE AM. Made of stretchy, lightweight synthetic fabric, it’s as good at keeping your head warm as a beanie (give it a twist in the middle and double it back) as it is at filtering out dust and airborne particles when you wear it over your face. Sixteen bold prints make it easy to coordinate to any outfit. Buy Now.

Best for Cold Weather

JOEYOUNG Motorcycle Skull Face Sun Mask Rinding 3D Neck Gaiter Bandanas Headwear

Warm and Sun-Blocking. This mask keeps you cozy and safe from UV rays in clear, cold weather.

What We Liked

Wearing a solid black face mask may seem like torture in the summer, but when the weather takes a turn for the chilly, it can be a quick and easy way to warm up. This solid black face mask is constructed out of 100% polyester, so it dries quickly, making it a snap to wash. The microfiber fabric keeps out 95% of UV rays, so you don’t have to worry about constantly applying and reapplying sunscreen. Both the solid black colorway and the printed versions are machine washable, too. Buy Now.

Best Camouflage

OUYZY Face Scarf Cover Mask - Sun Bandanas for Fishing Motorcycling Running

Stealthy Woodland Prints. Hunters, photographers, and birdwatchers alike will appreciate these natural designs.

What We Liked

If you’re taking pains not to be seen by wildlife—whether to hunt, snap pictures, or just to disturb nature a little less—then a camouflage-print mask may be up your alley. OUYZY offers two camouflage options, one dark and one light, along with eighteen other art styles, all printed on the same polyester-spandex fabric neck gaiters. Like the other options on this list, the OUYZY mask is versatile, allowing the user to wear it as anything from a mask to a hat to a hairband. Buy Now.

Best Large-Size Bandana

INZENYN Camouflage Skull Bandana Headband Face Mask

Excellent Coverage. Stay protected with this super-size neck gaiter.

What We Liked: If you’re a larger person or just like have a little extra fabric to play with, then you’ll want a larger bandana. At 19.6 inches long, the INZEYN does the trick, leaving users with enough length to double up and still have sufficient coverage for mouth and nose. The polyester fabric is lightweight enough for all-season use, but tight enough to keep sun from your skin. With more than a dozen potential ways to wear it, you’ll be finding new uses for this gaiter season after season. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.