The Best Crampon Accessories

Crampons can be a necessary piece of equipment when doing any type of climbing or even hiking in icy conditions. Whether you’re going for a summit up a mountain or hiking out on a frozen lake to do some winter ice fishing, we always recommend you have all the proper gear. Crampons can save you many a slip or fall. In this roundup, we put together a couple of different pieces of crampon accessories you might need for this upcoming season.

Best Crampon Bag

Black Diamond Crampon Bag

Perfect Size. A tough, vinyl-coated bag designed to store your crampons safely and in style.

What We Liked:

This crampon bag by Black Diamond is perfect for storing your crampons and keeping the rest of your gear safe. Crampons are sharp and can easily rip up a jacket, tent, or other gear in your backpack. With this crampon bag, we were able to throw the sharp tools into the backpack with no regard to the other gear. The zippered mesh lid allows you to put wet crampons right in the bag so they can still dry out. Get it today.

Best Replacement Straps

Stubai Crampon Straps

Fits Any Stubai Crampons. Perfect fit replacement straps for your Stubai crampons.

What We Liked:

These Stubai crampon straps are easy to install. Designed to be a bit long so you can cut them down to whatever size is needed for a perfect fit. The quality of the strap and buckle is really nice. Between the two straps that come in the pair, you probably won’t ever need another replacement for your crampons. Get them today.

Best Crampons

Hillsound Trail Crampon

Durable And Secure. A functional crampon designed with a secure fit and enough durability to climb many mountains.

What We Liked:

These crampons by Hillsound were excellent for all of the icy hikes and climbs we put them through. They have 11 carbon steel spikes that grip the ice or packed snow for secure footing. Designed ergonomically for weight dispersion, and increased traction makes the footing secure and safe. And to top it all off, a carrying bag is included so you can pack these crampons without worrying about puncturing a hole in any of your other favorite gear. Get them today.