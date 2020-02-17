The Best Compass
Best All-Around
Eyeskey Multifunctional Military Lensatic Tactical Compass
Simple, Classic Design at an Affordable Price. The Eyeskey Lensatic Compass delivers military-inspired design and performance at a middle-of-the-road price.
What We Liked:
This military-style lensatic compass is a tried-and-true design that’s been helping soldiers and civilians find their way for decades. It’s easy to use, highly accurate, and durable. Glow-in-the-dark north arrow and display allow for clear reading at night. Plus, it comes in a handy canvas carry pouch. At under $30, it’s well worth the money. Get it now.
Most Versatile
Suunto MC-2G Global Compass
Global Needle Works Anywhere on the Globe. Durable, easy-to-use design works anywhere you roam to deliver accurate, reliable bearings.
What We Liked:
For the serious outdoor enthusiast and world traveler, we recommend the Suunto MC-2G Global Compass. Provides simple, notch and mirror sighting and a global needle that works perfectly in both northern and southern hemispheres. Get it now.
Best Entry Level Compass
Brunton TruArc 3 Base Plate Compass
Simple, Value-Priced Design. The TruArc 3 is ideal for causal or serious adventurers and is an exceptional value for a global needle design.
What We Liked:
If all you need is an accurate, durable compass that can be used worldwide, the Brunton TruArc 3is a superb choice. Base plate design makes it easy for travelers of all skill levels to use. It’s nothing fancy, but it doesn’t need to be. At less than $20, it’s a no-brainer to throw in your pack or travel bag. Buy it here.
Best Beginner’s Compass
TurnOnSport Orienteering Compass
Easy, Effective Navigation for Around $8. If you’re looking for a simple, affordable compass, you can’t go wrong here.
What We Liked:
Youngsters and people new to navigation will love this simple, no-nonsense, budget compass. It performs just as well as more expensive models and is easy to use, even for first-timers. An excellent first compass for kids and a handy, inexpensive yet incredibly useful addition to your outdoor and travel essentials. Buy it here.
