The Best Compass

Whether you’re backpacking, hiking, camping or hunting, knowing where you’re going—and how to get back—is essential for a safe journey. And while GPS units and phone apps are great, electronics can break and batteries can run out. That’s why a good compass is an essential piece of equipment every outdoor enthusiast should keep among his or her supplies. We picked four of our favorite compass devices based on their versatility, reliability, ease of use and value. Check them out and see which fits your needs.

Best All-Around

Eyeskey Multifunctional Military Lensatic Tactical Compass

Simple, Classic Design at an Affordable Price. The Eyeskey Lensatic Compass delivers military-inspired design and performance at a middle-of-the-road price.

What We Liked:

This military-style lensatic compass is a tried-and-true design that’s been helping soldiers and civilians find their way for decades. It’s easy to use, highly accurate, and durable. Glow-in-the-dark north arrow and display allow for clear reading at night. Plus, it comes in a handy canvas carry pouch. At under $30, it’s well worth the money. Get it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Versatile

Suunto MC-2G Global Compass

Global Needle Works Anywhere on the Globe. Durable, easy-to-use design works anywhere you roam to deliver accurate, reliable bearings.

What We Liked:

For the serious outdoor enthusiast and world traveler, we recommend the Suunto MC-2G Global Compass. Provides simple, notch and mirror sighting and a global needle that works perfectly in both northern and southern hemispheres. Get it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Entry Level Compass

Brunton TruArc 3 Base Plate Compass

Simple, Value-Priced Design. The TruArc 3 is ideal for causal or serious adventurers and is an exceptional value for a global needle design.

What We Liked:

If all you need is an accurate, durable compass that can be used worldwide, the Brunton TruArc 3is a superb choice. Base plate design makes it easy for travelers of all skill levels to use. It’s nothing fancy, but it doesn’t need to be. At less than $20, it’s a no-brainer to throw in your pack or travel bag. Buy it here.

Best Beginner’s Compass

TurnOnSport Orienteering Compass

Easy, Effective Navigation for Around $8. If you’re looking for a simple, affordable compass, you can’t go wrong here.

What We Liked:

Youngsters and people new to navigation will love this simple, no-nonsense, budget compass. It performs just as well as more expensive models and is easy to use, even for first-timers. An excellent first compass for kids and a handy, inexpensive yet incredibly useful addition to your outdoor and travel essentials. Buy it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.