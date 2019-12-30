The Best Compact Pillows for Camping

Heading out into the wilderness doesn’t mean you have to leave comfort behind. Especially while backpacking, waking up with neck and back pain from improper sleep can ruin the next day of hiking. Setting up a great sleep-system before heading outdoors can mean the difference between a fun and memorable trip and uncomfortable nights spent tossing and turning. Instead of folding up clothes to use as a pillow, invest in a compressible camping pillow. There are many kinds, and we’ve collected the best inflatable and compressible pillows available. Consider pack space, weight (not as important for car camping), durability, comfort, and compressibility when picking out a camping pillow.

Best Design

Wildhorn Sage Ultralight Inflatable Camping Pillow

Inflatable + Memory Foam. This 10-ounce camping pillow combines the convenience of inflatable pillows with the comfort of a memory foam layer. It compresses down into a small sack (10 x 6 x 4 inches) providing easy transport for traveling, camping, road trips, and picnics.

What We Liked:

Wildhorn is committed to eco-friendly and sustainable business practices, so they use recycled fiber packaging and fund wilderness preservation initiatives. The combination of memory foam with an inflatable chamber makes this camping pillow compact and comfortable. Get it today.

Most Comfortable

CompuClever Memory Foam Camping Pillow

Luxury On-the-Go. Because it’s made completely from memory foam, this is the most comfortable one-pound camping pillow available. It rolls up into a carrying case measuring 11.8 x 8 x 5.5 inches, and it comes with a removable and washable knit polyester cover.

What We Liked:

You don’t need to skimp on comfort just because you’re camping. This camping pillow is compact enough to pack and unrolls to provide a restful night’s sleep. The design features higher ends and a lower middle to reduce back and neck pain in rugged conditions. It is bulkier and heavier than other camping pillows available. Get it here.

Most Compact

WELLAX Ultralight Camping Pillow

Ultra-Light Comfort. It weighs less than three ounces and compresses down to a size smaller than a soda can. The TPU elastic fabric easily inflates with just a few breaths, and you can customize the amount of support in the pillow.

What We Liked:

Even though it’s incredibly compact, this pillow inflates to the size of a full-size pillow, 16 x 12 x 4 inches. The material is durable and water-resistant for anything that might get thrown at you while on the trail or camping. Get it here.

Best for Car Camping

TETON Sports Camp Pillow

Cozy and Compactible. Fiber fill provides the cushion of this brushed poly-flannel pillow, a material traditionally used in sleeping bags. It compresses into a carrying bag measuring 4 x 7 x 9 inches, making it ideal for car camping and road travel.

What We Liked:

The pillow and case are washable (together or separately), so there won’t be a lingering campfire smell even if you sleep under the stars. The pillowcases come in charming flannel patterns that match the TETON sleeping bags. Get it here.

Best for Backpacking

Rugged Camp Camping Pillow

Inflatable Durability. Weighing just 2.75 ounces, this inflatable pillow compresses into a tiny carrying bag smaller than a hand. It’s made with puncture resistant and waterproof knitted cotton able to withstand tough conditions.

What We Liked:

It inflates to 16 x 12 x 4 inches for full-size pillow comfort despite its tiny compact size. Plus, the pillow comes with a pocket-size, 11-in-1 multi-tool to help at the campsite. Get it here.