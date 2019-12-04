Whether you’re already an avid climber or you’re just starting to tackle your first routes, having gear that ensures your safety and comfort is vital. We’ve gathered up three of the most tried-and-true essentials to fuel your climbing venture so that you can spend less time scouring the options, and more time getting after that next climb at your local gym or favorite crag. With the right harness, belay device, and shoes in your arsenal, you can trust that you’ll be well-prepared.

Best Harness for Sport Climbing

Black Diamond Solution

Comfortable and Affordable. At only 11 ounces and 70 dollars, the Black Diamond Solution is a lightweight, comfortable men’s harness at an affordable price.

The Black Diamond Solution is a supremely comfortable harness made with sport climbers in mind. With its contoured design and excellent load distribution, this affordable harness is a great staple for sport climbing, though it's worth noting that its relatively small gear loops make it less ideal for other types of climbing, like long trad climbs.

Most Trusted Belay Device

Petzl GRIGRI 2

Safe and Reliable. As one of the most popular belay devices in the climbing world, the Petzl GRIGRI 2 is famous for its reliable safety—and for good reason.

The Petzl GRIGRI 2 is in a league of its own when it comes to safety. Boasting reliable performance and stellar descent control, this belay device makes lowering and rappelling more safe and secure, so you can feel reassured on any route. The GRIGRI 2 can be used on all 8.9 to 11 mm dynamic single ropes, giving it added versatility.

Best All-Around Climbing Shoe

Evolv Nighthawk

Fits All Levels. Designed to fit climbers of all levels, the Evolv Nighthawk is a durable and odor-resistant all-around men’s climbing shoe.

Rounding out these essentials is the Evolv Nighthawk, which functions as a trusty, comfortable climbing shoe for beginners to advanced climbers. This shoe offers lasting comfort in the gym or on the rock, and its antimicrobial lining helps ward off funky smells. While it isn't as functional for high-performance needs like overhanging routes, the Evolv Nighthawk is one of the most comfortable all-around shoes for a reasonable price.