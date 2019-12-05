As any climber, mountaineer, or backcountry adventurer knows, a good pair of gloves is essential for conquering cold weather. Here are three styles we love for their warmth, versatility, and value.

Best for Extreme Conditions

Marmot Men’s 8000 Meter Mitt

Serious defense against arctic cold. These 3-in-1 mitts are ideal for high-altitude mountaineering.

What We Liked:

In the fight against cold hands, these are your knockout mitts. They add a triple-layer of extreme weather defense to your next climb with a waterproof, Primaloft-lined GORE-TEX®/Paclite® shell, GORE-TEX® waterproof breathable insert and a removable, super-warm 700-fill down mitten. Palms and thumbs are Pittards® Armotan leather for rugged durability. Plus, they feature a slip-resistant silicone treatment on the trigger finger for enhanced grip. And despite their heavy-duty warmth, these mitts are incredibly lightweight. Perfect for high-altitude climbs and any outdoor activity that requires braving bitter cold. They're available here.

Most Functional

The North Face Men’s Apex ETip Glove

Great for hiking, climbing, and all-purpose wear. Drop in or chill out in these highly versatile gloves from The North Face.

What We Liked:

If you’re looking for a warm pair of gloves that can transition from recreational/performance gloves to casual, everyday wear, The North Face Apex Tip Gloves are it. For performance, we love the way they fit—sleek and snug, without constricting. Plus, they feel incredibly comfortable thanks to four-way stretch performance fleece and Radiamettic Articulation™, which is a fancy way of saying the fingers are curved so your hands stay in a naturally relaxed position. These are not waterproof; however, they are water and wind resistant. And, they feature a grippy, silicone palm and touchscreen compatible fingers, so you can stay connected to your smart device without removing your gloves. Available today.

Best Value

Outdoor Research Men’s Highcamp Gloves

High-end features and performance for under $100. Conquer every slope with these warm, waterproof winners from Outdoor Research.

What We Liked:

Pleasant surprises are always fun, and Outdoor Research Highcamp Gloves fit that profile perfectly, offering features and performance you seldom find in this price range. They’re warm even in a deep-freeze thanks to a fully insulated outer shell with a substantial and thick high-loft synthetic insulation. The shell is also waterproof and windproof and features durable, water-resistant leather palms and thumbs. While not as nimble as premium price-point gloves, you’ll be more than happy with the dexterity, especially when you remove the shell and work with just the tight-fitting liner gloves, which are touchscreen compatible. A smartly designed wrist closure rounds out this great design, which we unabashedly recommend for features and value in the $100 price range. Get them today.