The Best Camping Shovels
Best all-around
HARVET Military Portable Shovel and Pickax
Versatile and feature-rich.
A number of handy accessories make this shovel useful in a host of situations.
This shovel is essentially a giant Swiss army knife. It features elements that turn it into a screwdriver, a knife, a saw, a box opener, and a handle. It also collapses down for easy storage and transportation, and comes with a storage sack. Order Online.
Best design
Tyger Shovel
Streamlined and intuitive.
This shovel’s tools fit together in a way that makes them easy to access and simple to store.
This shovel contains a whopping 16 functions, but it’s not overbuilt or complicated. Most of the features fit right into its straight handle, so they’re neatly stored away when you don’t need them. It’s also made from carbon steel so it will remain durable for years. Purchase Yours Today.
Most compact
SOG Folding Survival Shovel
Light and portable.
This shovel collapses in on itself so you can take it anywhere.
With a packed length of only 10 inches, this shovel folds up so small that it’s easy to shove in your car or even your backpack for a multiday trip. However, when extended it’s still a fully functional tool thanks to a chunky handle and strong steel construction. A serrated edge on one side of the head allows you use it to cut wood. Get It Here.
Most efficient
Lifeline Aluminum Sport Utility Shovel
Simple and dependable.
This no-frills shovel will get the job done and is easy to store.
This shovel breaks into three pieces, so you can fit it in small storage spaces for transport. When it’s assembled, it’s aluminum shaft and head remain strong. It’s light and won’t weigh you down, but still retains its utility. Buy Now.
