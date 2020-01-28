The Best Camping Pots

No one wants to finish a long day of hiking with protein bars, dried fruit, and trail mix. Part of the appeal of camping is plein-air cooking over an open fire. Lightweight, dehydrated dinners are ideal for just-add-water home-cooking, or you might cook food you catch while camping. Camping pots come in different materials, each with pros and cons. The right material for your campsite is just a matter of preference. However, the number of hikers on a trip determines the assortment of camping pots you’ll need. Camping pots are smaller than home kitchenware; they don’t need to be larger than one pint per camper. Pots should have a lid to prevent splatter and for efficient cooking that uses less fuel. If you’re camping in a car or RV with a kitchen, you have more space to pack more pots and pans and can carry more weight.

Best for Backcountry

MalloMe 1 Liter Camping Cookware Mess Kit

Compact and Durable. Two anodized aluminum pots with a single lid come in this ten-piece set. The one liter pot and pan lock together, and the other cookware can be packed inside: two plastic bowls, soup spoon, wooden spoon, spatula, and a natural sponge for cleaning.

What We Liked:

Anodized aluminum is a lightweight and durable material, perfect for any kind of camping trip. Everything fits in a drawstring bag and weighs just over a pound. Buy it here.

Most Straightforward

Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set

Two-Cup Cooking. This simple one liter, stainless steel camping pot comes with a ventilated lid and two plastic cups that nest inside. Perfect for two-person camping trips, it weighs just 7 ounces and is under a foot tall, so it’ll fit into a pack when heading into the backcountry.

What We Liked:

Stanley products come with a lifetime warranty, so this can be the last camping pot you ever need to buy. Buy it here.

Best for RV Camping

AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set

All the Comforts of Home. When you’re camping in an RV, you have all the comforts of home, and a full cookware set will fit into an RV kitchen. This eight-piece, nonstick aluminum set contains pots and pans for cooking any dish, just like at home.

What We Liked:

This lightweight set can hang from hooks or fit into storage, and the spiral design on the bottom heats evenly on both electric stoves and gas camp stoves. Get it here.

Best for Backpacking

MSR Alpine Stowaway Pot

Store Gear and Cook Dinner. This stainless steel camping pot comes in four different sizes, ranging from 16 ounces to 1.5 liters, so you don’t have to buy more than you need. The lid locks into place, great for filling with additional cooking gear.

What We Liked:

The locking lid provides a great way to keep track of everything you need for cooking. Plus, stainless steel is durable, proving both scratch and dent resistant for more rough and tumble camping trips. Get it here.

Best for Car Camping

Honest Outfitters Portable Camping Cookware Mess Kit

Everything You Need. This ten-piece anodized aluminum set comes with a one liter pot and pan. Inside you can pack the remaining pieces, including bowls, spoons, a camp spork, and sponge for cleanup.

What We Liked:

Car camping provides some extra space, but you’ll still want compact gear in case there’s a short hike to the campsite. Everything packs together and fits in the included drawstring bag, so getting set up to cook doesn’t require hunting down a bunch of gear throughout your car. Buy it today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.