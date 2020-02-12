The Best Camping Fork
Best Design
Light my Fire Titanium Spork
Fork with Bonus Spoon. 100% titanium construction and a unique design combine into a camping fork that’ll last—and please—a lifetime.
What We Liked:
There’s no moving parts to get junked up with soup or chili. It’s a single piece that’s lightweight, durable, and capable of lasting generations. One tine of the fork has a serrated edge, and the other side of the utensil is a spoon. It’s 6.75 inches long, just like utensils at home but weighs just 0.7 ounces. Buy it here.
Most Versatile
Ka-Bar Tactical Spork
All-in-One Utensil: Fork, Spoon, and Knife. Super high density polymer plastic construction means this 6.875-inch tool weighs just 2.08 ounces.
What We Liked:
The tactical aesthetic makes this a perfect addition to a bug-out bag or emergency disaster kit. The handle of the spork pulls apart to reveal a serrated knife blade inside. Get it here.
Best for Families
Or-Blue 2-Pack 4-in-1 Camping Utensil
Compact Folding Fork. Because these 7.5-inch 4-in-1s come in two-packs, it’s an affordable way to get stainless steel camp forks for a group.
What We Liked:
The set comes in a nylon carrying bag to keep it safe in storage or on the trail. The set includes a fork, spoon, knife, and bottle opener. The folding handle collapses to 4.3 inches and unhooks to use the fork and knife separately. Buy it here.
Best Overall
Hikenture 4-in-1 Camping Utensil
Ergonomic and Durable and Foldable. This 5-ounce stainless steel utensil set comes in different colors, and at a great price point.
What We Liked:
This camping fork combines comfort and utility. It’s lightweight and compact while packed and expands into a full size set of cutlery for eating. The 4.3-inch handle separates into two pieces to use the full-size fork and either spoon or knife together. The knife includes a bottle opener, and the set comes in a cloth pouch. Buy it here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.