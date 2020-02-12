The Best Camping Fork

No one will blame you for accidentally leaving camping utensils off your pack-list for a camping trip—until everyone’s forced to eat their dinner with their fingers. A dedicated set of utensils is an essential part of any camp kit, and a good set should be made of durable materials so you don't have to buy new ones every year. You should compare camping fork features like you would any eating utensil: what's included in a set, what are they made with, and how are the ergonomics? Whether you're buying one for yourself or a set for the family, here’s our shortlist for the best forks to take camping or to use at the office or on the go.

Best Design

Light my Fire Titanium Spork

Fork with Bonus Spoon. 100% titanium construction and a unique design combine into a camping fork that’ll last—and please—a lifetime.

What We Liked:

There’s no moving parts to get junked up with soup or chili. It’s a single piece that’s lightweight, durable, and capable of lasting generations. One tine of the fork has a serrated edge, and the other side of the utensil is a spoon. It’s 6.75 inches long, just like utensils at home but weighs just 0.7 ounces. Buy it here.

Most Versatile

Ka-Bar Tactical Spork

All-in-One Utensil: Fork, Spoon, and Knife. Super high density polymer plastic construction means this 6.875-inch tool weighs just 2.08 ounces.

What We Liked:

The tactical aesthetic makes this a perfect addition to a bug-out bag or emergency disaster kit. The handle of the spork pulls apart to reveal a serrated knife blade inside. Get it here.

Best for Families

Or-Blue 2-Pack 4-in-1 Camping Utensil

Compact Folding Fork. Because these 7.5-inch 4-in-1s come in two-packs, it’s an affordable way to get stainless steel camp forks for a group.

What We Liked:

The set comes in a nylon carrying bag to keep it safe in storage or on the trail. The set includes a fork, spoon, knife, and bottle opener. The folding handle collapses to 4.3 inches and unhooks to use the fork and knife separately. Buy it here.

Best Overall

Hikenture 4-in-1 Camping Utensil

Ergonomic and Durable and Foldable. This 5-ounce stainless steel utensil set comes in different colors, and at a great price point.

What We Liked:

This camping fork combines comfort and utility. It’s lightweight and compact while packed and expands into a full size set of cutlery for eating. The 4.3-inch handle separates into two pieces to use the full-size fork and either spoon or knife together. The knife includes a bottle opener, and the set comes in a cloth pouch. Buy it here.

