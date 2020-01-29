The Best Campfire Cookware

Just like everyone is a chef in their own kitchen, everyone develops their own style and preferences while camping. Maybe you prefer to cook everything in a single cast-iron pan, or, you only eat re-hydrated food in the backcountry so the weight of the cookware matters more than perfectly frying the fish you caught. There’s no one-size-fits-all for campfire cookware. This product roundup gives you some essentials for everything to car camping, cooking for a group excursion, and packing light to head into the backcountry alone.

Best Basic Cookware

Lodge 8 Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Just the Essentials. This 8 inch cast iron pre-seasoned skillet is perfect for cooking simple meals fireside.

What We Liked:

With proper care, cast iron lasts for decades, this will be the last skillet you need to buy for your outdoor kitchen. Use it at home or on the road for car and RV camping or even cookouts. The 3.3 pound pan cooks with even heat distribution and is perfect for hot campsite breakfasts or frying the day’s catch for dinner. Buy it now.

Best for Backcountry

Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set

Simple Lightweight Design. This 24 ounce stainless steel cook pot holds two BPA-free 10 ounce insulated cups inside.

What We Liked:

The set weighs just 7 ounces and is less than a foot tall, so your whole backcountry cook set won’t take up much space in your pack. The insulated cups keep your dinner warm so you can savor a meal after a day of adventuring. Featuring a collapsible handle that makes it easy to heat the pot on a camp stove or fireside, it also comes with a vented lid to cook fast and conserve camp stove fuel. Buy it today.

Best Outdoor Kitchen Accessory

Stansport Cast Iron Camping Tripod for Outdoor Campfire Cooking

Car Camping Essential. The technology hasn’t changed since the days of the Oregon Trail, and this 45-inch cooking tripod is still perfect for cooking for groups in an outdoor kitchen.

What We Liked:

Cooking over a campfire is easy using a tripod and dutch oven. Put the stainless steel legs around a campfire and hang dutch ovens, teapots, and coffee from the nickel-plated chain. Keep food out of the dirt and ashes and make perfect coffee every morning by hanging a pot over hot ashes. Get it here.

Best Full Set

Terra Hiker Camping Cookware

All the Essentials. This 10-piece set has everything you need to set up a near-professional campfire kitchen and weighs just 1.34 pounds.

What We Liked:

Insulated handles collapse against the pot and pan, and the whole set nests together and fits in an included mesh carrying bag. The full set includes anodized aluminum pot, frying pan, lid, and kettle. Accessories include bowls, bamboo spoon, and a natural sponge for cleaning. Buy it today.

Best Overall

Solo Stove Campfire 2 Pot Set Combo

Top Rated. This stainless steel set includes a natural fuel camp stove.

What We Liked:

You never have to worry about running out of fuel with this camp stove, using natural kindling, it creates a hot-burning fire to cook in the included 1.5 and 3 liter pots. Pack either pot for solo or two-person camping trips. Add the optional tripod accessory for a perfect outdoor kitchen setup. Buy it today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.