The Best Camp Grills

Camp grills make it easy to cook up elaborate meals while camping, RVing, or tailgating. Whether you want to grill burgers, fry eggs, or cook pancakes, a camping grill can make it happen, since delivering delicious, convenient results when cooking over the campfire just won’t cut it sometimes. These grills tend to be fairly compact, lightweight, and portable, and they come in a range of types, including standard grills, griddles, and stoves. To help you find the right camping grill, we’ve pulled together a few great options of different types, sizes, prices, and levels of portability.

Most Compact Grill

Cuisinart CGG-180T Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill

Small and Portable. Measuring just 18 inches wide by 13 inches tall, this Cuisinart grill is super compact, and it even features a briefcase-style carrying handle for added portability.

What We Liked:

This compact grill from Cuisinart can fit eight burgers on its 145-square inch cooking grate. This makes it an ideal choice for those looking for a portable grill that can stow away easily in the trunk but still grill up enough burgers for a big group at once. Buy it here.

Best Stove

Camp Chef Explorer Double Burner Stove

Two Burners. Featuring two 30,000 BTU burners, this Camp Chef stove stands out as incredibly powerful and versatile.

What We Liked:

This double burner stove from Camp Chef features the highest heat output of any of the options on our list, while its burners give it the most versatility—it can be used with a cast iron griddle, dutch ovens, barbecue box, and more, though those accessories have to be purchased separately. Buy it now.

Best Griddle

Blackstone Table Top Grill

Easy and Affordable. This portable grill from Blackstone offers an impressive 260 square inches of cooking surface, while still being compact enough to easily take on a camping trip.

What We Liked:

With its simple electric igniter and built-in grease catcher, this Blackstone griddle is easy to use, easy to clean, and the most affordable option on our list. Buy it here.

Best Overall Grill

Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill

Sturdy and Reliable. With an 8500 BTU stainless steel burner and a built-in thermometer, this grill from Weber packs a lot of power into its durable design and includes two side tables for extra convenience.

What We Liked:

With 189 square inches of cooking space and a sturdy cast aluminum cookbox, this Weber propane grill comes fully assembled out of the box, so you can start grilling up a storm on your next camping trip with no added fuss. Buy it today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.