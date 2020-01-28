The Best Camp Grills
Most Compact Grill
Cuisinart CGG-180T Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill
Small and Portable. Measuring just 18 inches wide by 13 inches tall, this Cuisinart grill is super compact, and it even features a briefcase-style carrying handle for added portability.
What We Liked:
This compact grill from Cuisinart can fit eight burgers on its 145-square inch cooking grate. This makes it an ideal choice for those looking for a portable grill that can stow away easily in the trunk but still grill up enough burgers for a big group at once. Buy it here.
Best Stove
Camp Chef Explorer Double Burner Stove
Two Burners. Featuring two 30,000 BTU burners, this Camp Chef stove stands out as incredibly powerful and versatile.
What We Liked:
This double burner stove from Camp Chef features the highest heat output of any of the options on our list, while its burners give it the most versatility—it can be used with a cast iron griddle, dutch ovens, barbecue box, and more, though those accessories have to be purchased separately. Buy it now.
Best Griddle
Blackstone Table Top Grill
Easy and Affordable. This portable grill from Blackstone offers an impressive 260 square inches of cooking surface, while still being compact enough to easily take on a camping trip.
What We Liked:
With its simple electric igniter and built-in grease catcher, this Blackstone griddle is easy to use, easy to clean, and the most affordable option on our list. Buy it here.
Best Overall Grill
Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill
Sturdy and Reliable. With an 8500 BTU stainless steel burner and a built-in thermometer, this grill from Weber packs a lot of power into its durable design and includes two side tables for extra convenience.
What We Liked:
With 189 square inches of cooking space and a sturdy cast aluminum cookbox, this Weber propane grill comes fully assembled out of the box, so you can start grilling up a storm on your next camping trip with no added fuss. Buy it today.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.