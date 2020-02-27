The Best Bunk Bed Cots
Best Bunk Bed Cot for Kids
Disc-O-Bed Youth Kid-O-Bunk with Organizers
Versatile Bunk and Bench. Available in a range of colors, including red, camo, and teal blue, this bunk bed cot from Disc-O-Bed is both versatile and kid-friendly.
What We Liked:
Standing out as the best bunk bed cot for kids on our list, this Disc-O-Bed cot can be used as a bunk, bench, or two single cots, so it can make for a perfect addition to the kids’ corner of your camping set-up. Each cot supports up to 200 pounds. Buy it here.
Best Head Support
Niceway Oxford Portable Folding Bed Camping Cot
Curved Frame. Featuring a unique curved frame designed to provide extra support to the head, this Niceway cot is a great choice for those who want more built-in head and neck support than a standard flat design typically offers.
What We Liked:
Stretching 74 inches long and requiring no installation, this Niceway camping cot can support up to 300 pounds and comes with a convenient storage bag to allow for easy packing. Get it here.
Best Adult Bunk Bed Cot
Disc-O-Bed with Organizers
Roomy and Multi-Functional. Able to support up to 500 pounds per bed, this Disc-O-Bed cot brings the versatility of a bunk bed set-up to adults—a special treat for those who know they’re never too old for bunk beds when camping.
What We Liked:
Easily converting from a bench, to a bunk, to two single beds, this Disc-O-Bed bunk bed cot offers simple, no-tool assembly and can pack down into two convenient carry bags for easier transport. Get it here.
