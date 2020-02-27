The Best Bunk Bed Cots

A camping cot can make a night under the stars even better, offering a comfortable bed and additional seating in one convenient package. The best camping cots tend to be foldable and portable, while being strong enough and large enough to accommodate a camper’s size. Cots generally provide support through a metal frame with a sturdy fabric stretched over it, but from there, the options can range from simple and affordable folding cots, to curved cots with extra support, to heavy-duty bunk bed cots, and more. Whatever you’re looking for, there’s a perfect camping cot out there for you, so we’ve pulled together a few promising options to get you started. When choosing, make sure to consider size, weight capacity, design, and price.
Best Bunk Bed Cot for Kids

Disc-O-Bed Youth Kid-O-Bunk with Organizers

Versatile Bunk and Bench. Available in a range of colors, including red, camo, and teal blue, this bunk bed cot from Disc-O-Bed is both versatile and kid-friendly.

Standing out as the best bunk bed cot for kids on our list, this Disc-O-Bed cot can be used as a bunk, bench, or two single cots, so it can make for a perfect addition to the kids’ corner of your camping set-up. Each cot supports up to 200 pounds. Buy it here.

 Best Head Support

Niceway Oxford Portable Folding Bed Camping Cot 

Curved Frame. Featuring a unique curved frame designed to provide extra support to the head, this Niceway cot is a great choice for those who want more built-in head and neck support than a standard flat design typically offers.

Stretching 74 inches long and requiring no installation, this Niceway camping cot can support up to 300 pounds and comes with a convenient storage bag to allow for easy packing. Get it here.

Best Adult Bunk Bed Cot

Disc-O-Bed with Organizers

Roomy and Multi-Functional. Able to support up to 500 pounds per bed, this Disc-O-Bed cot brings the versatility of a bunk bed set-up to adults—a special treat for those who know they’re never too old for bunk beds when camping.

Easily converting from a bench, to a bunk, to two single beds, this Disc-O-Bed bunk bed cot offers simple, no-tool assembly and can pack down into two convenient carry bags for easier transport. Get it here.

