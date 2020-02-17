The Best 5th Wheel Stabilizer

The beauty of a 5th wheel camper is that you can hitch it to your truck and take it almost anywhere to enjoy the great outdoors. But because of their hitch-and-haul design, 5th wheels can be annoyingly unstable when parked. Just walking around can cause a shake-rattle-and-roll effect. Adding a stabilizer to your unit can help eliminate this movement and make your 5th wheel camping experience more comfortable. Here are four 5th wheel stabilizers we recommend for their ease of use, durability and rock-solid performance. Add one to your camper and you’ll notice the difference right away.
Easiest to Use  

BAL R.V. Products Group BAL 21100000 FastJack Tripod 

Finally…5th Wheel Stabilization Made Easy. This lightweight yet sturdy design is easy to set up, easy to adjust and a cinch to store.

What We Liked: 

 This smart aluminum/steel hybrid design is lighter and easier to handle than all-steel stabilizers. The legs are as easy to adjust as a camera tripod, plus the whole thing weighs just 23 pounds. but don’t let the light weight fool you, it works just as well as the heavier units, even on large campers. Buy it here.

Most Stable 

Eaz-Lift Camco King Pin Tripod 5th Wheel Stabilizer 

Your Camper Won’t Be A-Rockin’. Go ahead and jump on the bed, this Stabilizer will keep your camper rock-solid.

What We Liked: 

 Right out of the box, this unit inspires confidence. It’s well-built and easy to set up. Yep, it’s heavy, but the extra weight is worth it for the rock-solid stability it offers. You’ll notice the difference and be happy with the results. No more rocking and rolling. Get it now.

Heavy-Duty Winner 

Camco 57391 Olympian King Pin 5th Wheel Stabilizer

Built Like a Tank. If you’re looking for a heavy-duty stabilization solution, this unit is an excellent option at a very reasonable price.

What We Liked: 

 If you’re not sold on the lightweight aluminum/steel hybrid stabilizers, stick with the heavy-duty durability of all-steel with this Camco Olympian Wheel Stabilizer. It’s built to last, easy to assemble and incredibly stable. Buy it now.

Best Value 

Ultra-Fab 19-950500 Ultra Economy King Pin Tripod  

Sturdy, All-steel Stability at a Great Price. For 5th wheel stability at a price that won’t rattle your budget, the Ultra-Fab Ultra Economy Tripod is an excellent choice.

What We Liked: 

 You could spend more, but why? This all-steel stabilizer does the job just as well as the spendier models. True, it may weigh a bit more and is a bit bulkier, but it’s still easy to use and will make your 5th wheel camping experience more comfortable. Buy it here.

