Minimalist Running Shoes for Women

Maybe you’re already a barefoot running shoe devotee, or maybe you’re just dipping your toes in the water, incorporating minimalist shoes into your workouts a couple of times per week. Wherever you land, there are a lot of arguments made for these lighter, less cushioned shoes: increased balance, improved posture, and stronger foot muscles, just to name a few. Whether you’re looking for your first pair or your fifteenth, you’ll want to consider the shoe’s drop, toe box, style, fit, and intended use. These three picks can help get you started in finding the right pair for you.

Simplest Style

WHITIN Women's Minimalist Barefoot Shoes

Lightweight and Stylish. Sporting a simple style and zero drop, these WHITIN shoes offer a comfortable fit in an attractive grey and pink design.

What We Liked:

The WHITIN Women’s Minimalist Barefoot Shoes pair comfortable freedom of movement with a reliably secure fit, so your feet move naturally without worrying about the shoe coming loose. Available in a simple grey and pink color scheme, this shoe is great for those eager for a stylish yet understated option. Buy them here.

Best for Trail Running

JOOMRA Women's Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes

Durable Traction in Tough Conditions. Designed with trail runners in mind, these JOOMRA shoes boast rubber outsoles for added grip on challenging terrain.

What We Liked:

Featuring removable insoles and rubber outsoles for reliable traction, these JOOMRA minimalist shoes are an excellent choice for those eager to own a versatile shoe that performs well on trails. These shoes come in 12 total styles and fits, so it’s easy to find a pair that will match your preferences. Get them now.

Most Comfortable

WHITIN Women’s Multipurpose Barefoot Minimalist Training Shoes

Zero-Drop Comfort. Featuring a zero-drop design and wide toe box, these particular WHITIN shoes offer functional comfort with a barefoot feeling.

What We Liked:

With its zero-drop sole, these WHITIN minimalist shoes allow for improved balance and posture, while the wide toe box and removable insole make for an exceptionally comfortable fit. These are a great choice for your first pair or for the new pair you need in your running life. Buy them now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.