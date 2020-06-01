Great Professional Sized Generators

When you need to power up big tools on the job site or keep household appliances running during an outage, you need big power. To keep several tools, lights, and other equipment running, you can’t afford to be underpowered. A professional-grade generator can even provide enough power for keeping the AC, refrigerator, and freezer running—a game changer in hot weather power outages. The four professional-quality generators featured in this article provide lots of options for power, fuel and start-up choices, varied features, and noise levels. Read further to find your perfect solution.
Best Run-Time

Westinghouse WGen7500 Portable Generator with Remote Electric Start 

Peace of Mind and Safety

GFCI receptacles with rubber covers enhance the safety of you and your equipment. Plus, a remote start with key fob, EPA and CARB compliance, a 120/240-volt twist-lock receptacle, and automatic low-oil shutdown reinforce confidence even further.

What We Liked

Supplied with electric and recoil starting, the 420cc Westinghouse four-stroke OHV engine delivers 7,500 watts of running power and 9,500 watts of peak power. The big 6.6-gallon tank supplies up to 16 hours of run-time, while the digital hour meter and fuel gauge help to keep things going. Power is transferred through two household duplex receptacles (GFCI 5-20R 120V) and one twist-lock receptacle (L14-30R 120/240V). Everything you need, including a 12-volt charger and tool kit, is there to get you up and running quickly. Plus, the nationwide customer service and support network is part of the three-year limited service, labor, and parts coverage. Order Online.

Best for Home Use

Champion 7500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator with Electric Start

Be Prepared

To have the assurance that your generator is ready to work for you at any time, you need to keep up on maintenance, which you can do confidently by tracking voltage, hertz, and run-time hours with gauges that are easy to read.

What We Liked

Starting this generator is easy, right out of the box. Add the included oil and your choice of either gasoline or propane, and then use the electric start for plenty of power. Gas delivers 9,375 starting watts with 7500 running watts. Propane will get you 8,400 watts for starting and 6,750 watts of running power. The 493cc Champion engine comes equipped with Volt Guard surge protection and a low oil shut-off sensor for greater protection. Plus, it’s backed by a three-year limited warranty with free lifetime technical support. Buy Now.

Quietest Generator

DuroMax XP5500EH 5000 Watt Dual-Fuel Hybrid generator with Electric Start

Quiet Efficiency for Home

During a power outage, the last thing you need is to suffer more from excessive noise or difficulty in getting set up. An electric starter and a running sound rating of only 69 decibels take those worries away.

What We Liked

Being able to choose whether you use propane or gasoline means you can safely store the fuel supply for the quick, easy response needed during an outage. The gas tank holds 3.96 gallons, while the suggested propane tank size is 20 gallons. Electric starting means there’s no fighting to get the 5,500 starting watts quickly. This unit supplies 4,500 watts of running power to keep a refrigerator, AC unit, and other equipment running smoothly and weighs only 127 pounds. Tools, charging cables, wheels, handle kit, and a manual are all included, too. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Powerful

All Power America APGG10000GL 10000 Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator with Electric Start

Carry a Big Load

A generator that delivers 8,000 watts of running power using gasoline or 7,000 watts using propane is big enough to supply the serious power demands of several appliances and equipment. With that much power, you’ll appreciate having six outlets.

What We Liked

The 15 horsepower, 420cc OHV engine is rated to run a full 11 hours on a half load. The unit has electric and recoil starting, it operates at 76dB, and has an eight-gallon gas tank. There are four AC Duplex outlets (120-volt), one twist-lock outlet (120/240-volt), and a DC connection (12-volt). Using gas, you get 10,000 watts of starting power, while propane (LPG) delivers 8,500 watts for starting. An hour meter, wheel kit, and maintenance-free battery are included. Another added advantage is that this powerful unit is EPA certified. However, it’s not available for shipping to California. Buy Now.

71pC2Hn8SLL._AC_SL1500_
71X186VjpfL._AC_SL1500_
81FTwZoAFWL._AC_SL1500_
61rH7cH+HaL._AC_SL1500_
#3
71JWXzqy8CL._AC_SL1500_
BP-00265 OSP-000829 survival whistles
