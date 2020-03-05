Great Kayak Roof Carriers
Great Value
AA Products J-Bar Rack
Hit the road for less. Save your money for gas and not for your rack.
What We Liked
This kayak car rack is affordable, and it comes with all the bells and whistles you might expect with a more expensive carrier of the same size. The installation is easy, and the rack is safe for a 16-foot-long kayak and supports up to 2,200 pounds of weight. Shop today at Amazon.
Top Pick
YAKIMA - JayLow Rooftop Mounted Kayak Rack
Calling All Kayaking Duos. If you and your partner love kayaking together, you’ll want a rack that can fit both of them.
What We Liked
If you frequently kayak with another individual, why settle for a rack that only fits one kayak when you could have a rack that fits two? This rack can fit two kayaks in a vertical, stacked position, for up to 110 pounds of weight combined. Installation only takes about 10 minutes. Get Yours at Amazon.
Best Portable
HandiRack Universal Inflatable Roof Rack
Inflatable! No bars, no problem. HandiRack's inflatable bars work on almost any vehicle.
What We Liked
Don’t want to damage the roof of your car? Honestly, who does? This inflatable rack keeps the kayak off the vehicle and riding on a pillow air. Helps especially when you're going off-road to find your secret put in. This rack includes everything you need to secure your kayak to almost any vehicle. The rack is also certified for use on the highway. Available at Amazon.
Easiest Setup
OxGord Kayak Roof Rack
Get On the Go Faster. Stop shopping around...this fits any car, fast.
What We Liked
This roof rack has been widely reviewed for how easily and quickly it comes together. It also fits any vehicle with a roof rack already in place, including those with round, square, oval, and flat crossbars. It not only carries kayaks but all kinds of toys — canoes, surfboards, paddleboards, and pretty much anything you want to strap to your roof. Pick One Up Today.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.