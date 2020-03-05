Great Kayak Roof Carriers

Hit the road for your next trip without leaving the kayak behind. If you don’t have a kayak trailer or room in your vehicle to fit an entire kayak, then you’re going to want to mount that sucker to the roof. Unfortunately, that’s a lot easier said than done. It’s not always a simple task to get a kayak up onto your roof, strap it down, and make it safe for you and other cars on the road. You also want to protect your roof! These four roof carriers can help you haul your kayak safely and efficiently.
Great Value

AA Products J-Bar Rack

Hit the road for less.  Save your money for gas and not for your rack.

What We Liked

This kayak car rack is affordable, and it comes with all the bells and whistles you might expect with a more expensive carrier of the same size. The installation is easy, and the rack is safe for a 16-foot-long kayak and supports up to 2,200 pounds of weight.  Shop today at Amazon.

Top Pick

YAKIMA - JayLow Rooftop Mounted Kayak Rack

Calling All Kayaking Duos.  If you and your partner love kayaking together, you’ll want a rack that can fit both of them.

What We Liked

If you frequently kayak with another individual, why settle for a rack that only fits one kayak when you could have a rack that fits two? This rack can fit two kayaks in a vertical, stacked position, for up to 110 pounds of weight combined. Installation only takes about 10 minutes.  Get Yours at Amazon.

Best Portable

HandiRack Universal Inflatable Roof Rack

Inflatable! No bars, no problem.  HandiRack's inflatable bars work on almost any vehicle.

What We Liked

Don’t want to damage the roof of your car? Honestly, who does? This inflatable rack keeps the kayak off the vehicle and riding on a pillow air.  Helps especially when you're going off-road to find your secret put in. This rack includes everything you need to secure your kayak to almost any vehicle. The rack is also certified for use on the highway. Available at Amazon.

Easiest Setup

OxGord Kayak Roof Rack

Get On the Go Faster. Stop shopping around...this fits any car, fast.

What We Liked

This roof rack has been widely reviewed for how easily and quickly it comes together. It also fits any vehicle with a roof rack already in place, including those with round, square, oval, and flat crossbars. It not only carries kayaks but all kinds of toys — canoes, surfboards, paddleboards, and pretty much anything you want to strap to your roof.  Pick One Up Today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

