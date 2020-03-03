Great Float Tubes for River and Pool

There’s nothing quite like having a day out tubing on your favorite lake, river, or pool. Catch a fish, get dragged by a boat, or just sit back, maybe with a frosty beverage, and watch the world float by – all from the comfort of your tube. If you need a new float tube for the upcoming summer months, check out some of our top picks.

Best Lake Tubes

Intex River Run I Sport Lounge, Inflatable Water Float

Cruise with Ease. Hook this float to the back of your boat, and you’re on your way. Great for the lake (or the river)!

What We Liked

This float tube, 53 inches in diameter, is super comfortable and super durable, making it a perfect fit for your next trip to the river or lake. The tube is built with a backrest, two handles, two cup holders, and a mesh bottom to keep your backside cool in the sunshine. The float tube includes an attachable rope that allows you to attach your tube to someone else’s or to a floating cooler for even more fun. Get Yours Today at Amazon.

Best Fishing Float Tube

Classic Accessories Cumberland Inflatable Fishing Float Tube

Float and Fish. Skip boat rentals or backing your own down the boat ramp. Take this float tube out the next time you go fishing.

What We Liked

This huge, sturdy float tube was made with fishermen in mind. The tube can hold up to 350 pounds and two fishing rods. It’s very easily steerable, so you can get to the best fishing spots with no problem. It even comes with extra storage and cargo pockets, so you can hold everything you need for fishing right there by your side. Available on Amazon.

Best for Pool Parties

GoFloats Unicorn Pool Float Party Tube

Who Doesn't Love a 'Corn. Forget that lake water. Head out to the pool and take some selfies with this unicorn float.

What We Liked

Let’s be real — unicorn pool floats are one of the hottest things on social media in the summer. They are a highlight of the party. A normal, circular, boring float tube just won’t do. So, blow up this eye-catching and affordable unicorn-shaped float tube and watch the fun unfold. The tube can handle up to 500 pounds, is 25 percent thicker than similar tubes (take it on the lake without worrying about popping), and inflates in just two minutes. Buy Today!

Best Unicorn Tube on a Budget

dreambuilderToy Giant 5ft Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float

Float Unicorn-Style for Less. You don’t need anything fancy. This affordable float tube will get the job done!

What We Liked

If your kids have been bugging you for a pool float, or if you just want one without spending a ton of money, this five-foot, inflatable unicorn pool float is your answer. The giant float is fun, perfect for both kids and adults, and comes as a great deal. Makes an awesome summertime gift, too! Shop on Amazon.

