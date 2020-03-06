Great External Frame Backpacks
Best for Weekends
Kelty Trekker 65L Backpack
Efficient and Durable. This five-pound five-ounce pack has a 65-liter capacity and optimal carry weight of 22 to 55 pounds; the adjustable suspension and zippered side and front pockets are perfect for easy organization.
What We Liked
The pack features an indestructible design with details to make outdoor adventures more comfortable. The hydration sleeve, for example, lets you stay hydrated on the trail without ever reaching for a water bottle, and the padded straps from sternum to waist keep the load secure and comfortable, even when the trail’s not. Shop on Amazon.
Best for Hunters
ALPS OutdoorZ Commander + Pack Bag
Rifle and Scope Accommodations. The Commander Plus Pack bag weighs seven pounds five ounces with the frame, and it has a 90-liter capacity, along with outside pockets for carrying a rifle and scope.
What We Liked
It’s large enough that you won’t need to lash anything to the outside of the pack, even tent, sleeping bag, and sleeping roll. The frame comes with a unique lashing system with extender straps and a freighter shelf, designed for hauling meat out of the field. Available on Amazon.
Most Versatile
Stansport Deluxe Freighter Pack Frame
Carry Any Load. The aluminum frame weighs four pounds and allows you to carry 75-pound loads; it has padded straps, adjustable suspension, and you can lash any load to the ergonomic frame.
What We Liked
You can convert your favorite pack into a frame backpack with this versatile and affordable gear. The many attachment points and freighter shelf will carry everything you may need in the backcountry. Shop Today
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.