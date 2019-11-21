Great Compressible Pillows For Travel and Camping
Best All-Around
Therm-a-Rest Compressible Travel Pillow
For Sleeping Anywhere, Whenever. A brushed polyester cover that’s soft on skin and 4 inches of super-soft foam make this pillow a dream. We also like the many choices in size and color.
What We Liked:
The Therm-a-Rest comes in four different sizes with nine different fabric patterns. It’s easy to find the perfect pillow when the sizes range from 12”x16” to 16”x27.5”. And being on the road with this pillow doesn’t mean foregoing personal style. This versatile pillow comes in cute patterns and bright colors will make tents and airplane seats feel a little more like home. Get it here.
Most Comfortable
Coop Home Goods Adjustable Travel/Camping Pillow
Most Like Sleeping at Home. For a few dollars less, get an ultralight pillow with 5 inches of supportive, memory-foam-like cushion.
What We Liked:
Even though it compresses down to just 10”x6” to fit in backpacks and carry-on bags, the Coop Home Goods expands to a full 19”x14” when it’s unrolled. A colorful stuff sack is included with the pillow, but the pillow itself is made from white Lulltra fabric. This fabric is Coop Home Goods signature fabric, which is thermoregulating. There’s no overheating during the night with this pillow. This pillow makes it feel like you’re sleeping in your home. Get it now.
Best Value
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow
Most Lightweight and Compact. The most pillow for the least amount of ounces, the go-to pillow for extended backpacking trips.
What We Liked:
Wise Owl pillows come in three sizes, for every level of ruggedness in your adventures. They all expand to an impressive 5’’ thick, cushioning heads from rocks, rough train rides, and rustic hostel cots. The smallest size compacts to just 4.5’’x10’’ into a water-resistant stuff bag. Even if you want added luxury of the largest size, it still only weighs a modest 13 ounces. All sizes come in five colors, made from soft microfiber, adding comfort to utility. It's available now.