Great Compressible Pillows For Travel and Camping

Every ounce matters when you’re on the road. Backpacking across Europe or camping in a National Park, every piece of gear has to be worthwhile to carry. When shopping for compressible pillows, they need to be lightweight, small enough to fit into an already full bag, and still be comfortable enough to get a good night’s rest. Really good compressible pillows will lull you to sleep on trains, rocks, planes and anywhere else you need to grab a few minutes of shut-eye before the next adventure. Check out our picks for the ones that’ll go anywhere you do.

Best All-Around

Therm-a-Rest Compressible Travel Pillow

For Sleeping Anywhere, Whenever. A brushed polyester cover that’s soft on skin and 4 inches of super-soft foam make this pillow a dream. We also like the many choices in size and color.

What We Liked:

The Therm-a-Rest comes in four different sizes with nine different fabric patterns. It’s easy to find the perfect pillow when the sizes range from 12”x16” to 16”x27.5”. And being on the road with this pillow doesn’t mean foregoing personal style. This versatile pillow comes in cute patterns and bright colors will make tents and airplane seats feel a little more like home. Get it here.

Most Comfortable

Coop Home Goods Adjustable Travel/Camping Pillow

Most Like Sleeping at Home. For a few dollars less, get an ultralight pillow with 5 inches of supportive, memory-foam-like cushion.

What We Liked:

Even though it compresses down to just 10”x6” to fit in backpacks and carry-on bags, the Coop Home Goods expands to a full 19”x14” when it’s unrolled. A colorful stuff sack is included with the pillow, but the pillow itself is made from white Lulltra fabric. This fabric is Coop Home Goods signature fabric, which is thermoregulating. There’s no overheating during the night with this pillow. This pillow makes it feel like you’re sleeping in your home. Get it now.

Best Value

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow

Most Lightweight and Compact. The most pillow for the least amount of ounces, the go-to pillow for extended backpacking trips.

What We Liked:

Wise Owl pillows come in three sizes, for every level of ruggedness in your adventures. They all expand to an impressive 5’’ thick, cushioning heads from rocks, rough train rides, and rustic hostel cots. The smallest size compacts to just 4.5’’x10’’ into a water-resistant stuff bag. Even if you want added luxury of the largest size, it still only weighs a modest 13 ounces. All sizes come in five colors, made from soft microfiber, adding comfort to utility. It's available now.