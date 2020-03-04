Best Women’s Climbing Helmets
Most Lightweight
Fusion Climbing Helmet
So Light, You’ll Hardly Notice It’s There. This helmet comes in three color schemes. Pick your favorite, and don’t feel weighed down as you enjoy your climb.
What We Liked:
This sleek yet practical climbing helmet is super lightweight compared to most other helmets on the market. It weighs less than one pound! And as we all know, when you’re climbing, that lighter feeling is fantastic. It's perfect for those long climbing sessions. Get it here.
Best All-Around
Black Diamond Vector Helmet
A Winner in All Phases. This helmet comes in eleven different colors and styles for you to choose from. And that’s just the beginning of all this helmet has to offer.
What We Liked:
The comfy and lightweight helmet gives you the option to show off your sense of style and be safe while doing so. We appreciated the headlamp mount, UIAA certification, and many vents for airflow. It kept us cool and energized during our climbs. Buy it here.
Best for Girls
PETZL Picchu Climbing Helmet
Ideal for the Kids. This one’s for the girls! It comes in two color options for your child. They’ll be safe as they join you on a climb or train with others.
What We Liked:
If you need a high-quality climbing helmet for your little lady, this one by Petzl is a strong contender. It is made specifically to fit kids ages three to eight years old. It’s strong, lightweight, and offers comfort all day. And it’s the kind of snug fit you’ll appreciate for sure. Buy it here.
