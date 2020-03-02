The Best Waterproof Duffel Bags

Have you’ve decided it’s time to get a new bag for weekend travel or for your trips to the gym, but aren’t sure what you need? No worries! We’ve searched through many types and styles of waterproof duffle bags, and narrowed it down to four so you can spend less time searching and more time getting away. Waterproof duffels are not only tough, but they are highly versatile and can keep your gear dry even in the worst weather and prevent wet clothes from making a mess of your car. Take a few minutes now to compare sizes, materials, the number of pockets, warranties, ease of use, and more. We’ve made it easy for you to pick the perfect bag with our top four choices.

All-Around Choice

Skog Å Kust DuffelSåk Waterproof Duffle Dry Bags

Totally Dry. Be confident you can keep your gear completely dry even in extreme conditions.

What We Liked

This completely waterproof dry bag was made for your water adventures. It’s rugged and thoughtful design comes with two inside pockets so you can quickly find your valuables, and the 500D PVC will hold up against being rolled around the beach or the bottom of your boat. Buy on Amazon.

Indoor / Outdoor

Nubily Waterproof Gym Duffle Bag

Odor-Free. Two breathable air holes in the shoe compartment will keep your gear smelling fresh.

What We Liked

This attractive and versatile gym bag is an economical way to solve the problem of wet towels and sweaty clothes. Along with a roomy section with two air-flow vents to keep your shoes fresh, there are eleven pockets to easily organize all of your gear. Available at Amazon.

Most Spacious

The Friendly Swede Duffle Bag

Great Weekend Bag. The simple design and solid craftsmanship provide your choice of 30, 60 or 90L of waterproof room that is comfortable to carry around.

What We Liked

If you’re looking for one bag to handle the gym, a weekend getaway, or a quick adventure in the wild, then this is the bag for you. The padded straps make it comfortable to carry, and the non-toxic 500D PVC material will keep your gear free from dust and rain. It also comes with a 3-year warranty. Buy Today.

Traveler’s Choice

NEWHEY Weekender Waterproof Travel Gym Duffel Bag

Great Overnighter. An attractive, roomy bag that lets you fill-up thirteen individual pockets with up to 132 Lbs of gear, so you only need one bag for that quick trip.

What We Liked

With 40L of space, including a separate shoe compartment with air vents, and a wet pocket in the front, this bag will do double-duty in the gym. It’s made of high-quality tear and water-resistant polyester fabric and is a great low-cost solution. Get Yours from Amazon.

