Best Water Jugs

You need water on every trip—whether you’re camping, RVing, backpacking, or just taking a road trip. No matter the time of the year, you don’t need to add dehydration to your list of concerns after ending up lost or stranded in a vehicle. And you want plenty of water while camping for drinking, cooking, and cleaning. Water jugs are the best way to ensure you have enough water on any trip. When purchasing a water jug, consider the appropriate size of jug for your party and trip, and whether you’ll need a spout for easy pouring or wide mouth to add ice and fast refills.

Best for Personal Hydration

Bottled Joy 1 Gallon

Hydration and Motivation. This one-gallon jug is easy to carry and has a dual lid with both wide mouth and drink spout.

What We Liked:

The design incorporates a handle into the design and a lanyard, so it’s easy to carry when you’re on the go. Plus, you can fit ice through the 1.5-inch mouth and drink through the lid’s spout. It’s 11.5 inches tall, six inches wide, and made with BPA-free, sturdy resin. Reminders on the bottle track water consumption throughout the day. Get it here.

Best for Outdoor Kitchens

Reliance Products Aqua-Tainer 7 Gallon Rigid Water Container

Sturdy and Big. While it’s too heavy for backpacking or even short hikes to a campsite, it’s perfect to set up in an outdoor kitchen while car camping or on canoe trips.

What We Liked:

The BPA-free plastic container base measures 12 inches by 12 inches and holds seven gallons of water, weighing 56 pounds when full. Set the jug up and use the spigot to pour water for all the campsite’s needs. When empty, you can stack multiple jugs together. Buy it now.

Best for Car Camping

Water Storage Cube BPA Free Collapsible Water Container with Spigot

Collapsible and Strong. It’s great for rough and tumble weekend warriors since it can take a four-foot fall or get left beneath heavy gear.

What We Liked:

When empty, you can fold this BPA-free jug down to just 2.5 inches tall. When full, it holds 5.6 gallons and expands to 13 inches tall with an 11.4-inch square base. It’s easy to carry to the campsite and features a turn-handle spigot. Buy it today.

Most Versatile

GSI Outdoors Collapsible Water Cube

Easy to Carry and Lightweight. Backpacking in the desert? If you have to carry a lot of water, this compressible and lightweight container is great. The spout operates with just one hand, which makes cleaning, cooking, and refilling canteens easy.

What We Liked:

Empty, the jug flattens to just 2.5 inches. The design incorporates a handle, so it’s easy to carry 5.28 gallons once it’s full. This jug is affordable and comes in three sizes, from 2.5 gallons for solo backpacking trips to 5.28 gallons for group campsites. Get it now.