Best Water and Fireproof Document Holders

Nobody wants to think about the worst-case scenario, but when disaster strikes, it’s better to be prepared. Although we live in an increasingly digital age, there are pieces of physical paper that you would not want to lose if there were to be a fire or flood at your home or office. Investing in a water and fireproof storage system for important documents, jewelry and even hard drives is a smart idea. Most are made of fiberglass, making them extremely heat resistant. Whether you want to protect your kid’s baby footprints, your passport or years’ worth of family photos, we’ve rounded up our favorite safety bags.
Author:
Publish date:

Most Storage Space

Vemingo Fireproof Bag

Vemingo Fireproof Bag

Vemingo Fireproof Bag

High-Volume Pick

Keep everything from your computer to your travel documents in this soft-sided storage box.

What We Liked

This bag is the biggest on our list at 15.8 x 12.6 x 3 inches. It’s big enough to fit a laptop, making it ideal for storing your most important documents, hard drives, jewelry and more. Inside you’ll find several organization slots and pockets to easily fit credit cards and passports. This bag’s 2000-degree fire resistance is coated in silicone making it comfortable to carry or keep with other items without having to worry about fiberglass splinters. A waterproof zipper completes the package. Buy online.

Most Variety

Fireproof Document Bag

Fireproof Document Bag

Fireproof Document Bag

Great Multi-Use Pick

With two different bags, you can protect all your documents wherever you are.

What We Liked

This document protector comes with two bags so you can protect important documents at home and in the office or bring one with you while traveling. At 15x11 and 7x9 inches, these envelope-like bags are easy to store. Rated to 2,000-degrees, these bags also have a double closure system utilizing a zipper and Velcro to ensure safety. Get it here.

Most Affordable

JUNDUN Fireproof Document Bags

JUNDUN Fireproof Document Bags

JUNDUN Fireproof Document Bags

Wallet-Friendly Choice

Take this simple pouch on the go to protect your valuables.

What We Liked

This basic pouch is great for travel – never worry about your passport, foreign currency or driver’s license being safe again. This bag is small enough to carry via a handy strap, yet it’s also large enough to fit a tablet. Rated to 1832-degrees, it’s made of silicone-coated fiberglass for a comfortable carry. Available now.

Best Organization

Expanding File Folder Important Document Organizer

Expanding File Folder Important Document Organizer

Expanding File Folder Important Document Organizer

User-Friendly Pick

Keep track of all your important papers with this easy-to-use system.

What We Liked

This file folder is a great choice for protecting all your important documents from your car’s title to your kid’s birth certificate. The 13-pocket expander comes with colored labels so you can easily organize anything you want to keep safe. The silicone-coated fiberglass doesn’t result in fiberglass splinters so this handy organizer can be used in place of a regular expanding folder at the home or office for an extra layer of protection. Or, stash in a safety deposit box at the bank for ultimate peace of mind. Buy here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

BP-00381 OSP-001483 compressed disposable towel
OSP

Best Compressed Disposable Towel

Compressed towels are often the size of hard candies, but when you soak them in water they expand to a large and usable towel. We’ve rounded up our favorites from cotton, to paper to reusable options.

BP00373 OSP-001578 Soapholders
OSP

Best Soap Holders

Step up your game with a soap holder that will keep your soap in place and let it drain, so it doesn’t dissolve after a few days of use.

91EuklcNLjL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Best Bike Water Bottle Holders and Cages

Hydrating on a ride is essential. That much is obvious. But how do you make sure it happens? Having a sturdy and reliable water bottle holder on your bike can make it easier. The right holder makes it simple and convenient to grab your water bottle in one quick motion, so hydrating isn’t a big, frustrating production on the trail or on the road.

Best Dental Picks
OSP

Best Dental Picks

While most Americans struggle to remember to floss every day, some want to take their oral hygiene to the next level. Why wait for your bi-yearly teeth cleanings with a dental hygienist when you can up your teeth game at home? Whether you’ve always eyed those incredibly thorough looking picks at the dentist or you’re just looking for a way to floss at work, we’ve rounded up our favorite items to keep your mouth fresher. Please note, these items are not meant to replace regular dentist visits, brushing and flossing.

BP-00374 OSP-001479 Toiletry Sized Bottles
OSP

Best Toiletry Sized Bottles

Whether checked baggage gives you nightmares or you’re limited on space in your backpack, toiletry sized bottles are a must for any adventurer.

81fEjNBiiKL._AC_UL1500_
OSP

Best Luggage Organizer Bags

Luggage Organizer Bags are an essential for the frequent traveler. The compression they provide is seemingly magic, allowing you to bring everything you want on your trip.

Best Mallets
OSP

Best Mallets

Everyone has a hammer in their garage, but often times you find yourself facing situations that call for a little bit more delicacy and precision than your average steel hammer can muster. A mallet is the most basic pounding implement, but it delivers the finesse some projects need. Whether you’re looking for something to use in woodworking, at the campsite or in the shop, we’ve rounded up our favorite mallets made of a variety of different materials.

Best safety pins
OSP

Best Safety Pins

While every junk drawer in America probably has a stray safety pin in it, there are plenty of situations where having more than a single, rusty old pin comes in handy. Safety pins are essential for sewing, quilting and all sorts of crafting, but there’s many more uses for them. Keep a rip or an annoying flap secure on an old favorite piece of clothing, fasten diapers or bandages, pin bibs on at a race – the possibilities are endless. We bet you’ve never thought this much about safety pins, but buckle your seatbelts because you’re going to be shocked when you learn how many different features pins come with. We’ve done the leg work for you and rounded up our top picks from bulk to anti-poke to stylish.

51+EiZd2wPL._AC_SL1000_
OSP

Best Marine Boat Cup Holders

You're out in the sun enjoying some fishing, sandbars, or simply pleasure cruising around, and (especially on hot days) nothing beats having your favorite beer, soda, spritzer, or water bottle within reach. Have a look at our favorite boat cup holders on the market now.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER