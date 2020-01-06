Best Waist Packs

Waist packs are a convenient way to safely store your personal items while on the move. Designed to be worn around your waist, they are a great means to secure your valuables while remaining hands free. Design, size, and a secure closure are all important features to evaluate when selecting the best waist pack for you. We’ve reviewed five great products on the market to help you in your selection process.

Best Design

KEESPENCE Hiking Fanny Pack

Fanny Pack with Functional Design. Stylish fanny pack designed with safety and function in mind

What We Liked:

The KEESPENCE Hiking Fanny Pack was designed for both safety and function. Our water bottle remained secure with the anti-fail elastic band. As we walked our dog, the fanny pack stayed in place with the dog leash attached to the D-ring. The reflective strips were perfect for night walks. Day or night, this pack was designed to keep our items safe and securely move with us. Buy it here.

Most Compact

Shimonfly Fanny Pack

Compact Fanny Pack. Fanny pack designed to hold water bottle and small items securely in a well designed, lightweight bag.

What We Liked:

The Shimonlfy Fanny Pack is made of lightweight water-resistant material. We were able to enjoy a beautiful hike with our phone securely tucked safely behind the zipper closure of the main pouch. The breathable pad backing allowed for good airflow, so we didn’t overheat.. The waist band expands from 23”-46”, allowing us to position the pack easily around different types of clothing based on changing weather conditions. Buy it here.

Great Price

Waterfly Fanny Pack with Water Bottle Holder

Affordable Fanny Pack. Fanny Pack with multiple compartments and water bottle holder at a great price

What We Liked:

The Waterfly Fanny Pack with Water Bottle Holder is designed with three zipper compartments and has the ability to hold two full water bottles. We were able to securely tuck our phones, tissues, Band-Aids, and wallets in the zip pockets. The elastic waist band kept our water bottles from falling outwhile on the go. We also enjoyed the additional strap that allowed us to transition the fanny pack to a sling bag when needed. Buy it here.

Most Versatile Fanny Pack

Bp Vision Outdoor Fanny Pack

Versatile Fanny Pack. Fanny pack with multiple straps that allow for different ways to carry

What We Liked:

The Bp Vision Outdoor Fanny Pack provides great versatility through the inclusion of two additional shoulder straps. We immediately took advantage of the backpack strap, allowing us to carry our water bottles and smaller items behind us as we explored Mother Nature. The rugged style of the bag coordinated with our outdoor gear and the adjustability of the waist band provided great flexibility. Buy it here.

Best Fanny Pack for Runners

ENGYEN Fanny Pack Waist Bag

Fanny Pack for Active People. Compact and secure fanny pack designed to keep items safe while active

What We Liked:

The ENGYEN Fanny Pack Waist Bag is made of lightweight, breathable material. We found the compact design perfect for running. Without any bulky interference, the pockets safely held both our phone snack and energy drink in place while we were on the trails. The reflective strips gave us a safe option for nighttime activity. Buy it now.