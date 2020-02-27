Want to ruin a weekend camping trip fast? Have a cheap water bottle leak water or coffee all over your gear. Or, bring hot coffee from home, only to be lukewarm or cold by the time you reach the trailhead. Try hydrating with warm water on a hot summer hike. It just doesn’t hit the right way. Vacuum bottles use a two-wall construction and remove the air from the space between the liquid and the outside world. A vacuum bottle keeps beverages hotter or colder for longer. They also have lids that seal with multiple gaskets or locking features. We’ve rounded up the best vacuum bottles available. Shop them here for size, finish, and a variety of included features. Consider what kind of lid, handle, or serving cup is right for you.

Most Versatile

Hydro Flask Water Bottle- Stainless Steel and Vacuum Insulated

Lifetime Durability. This 32-ounce Hydro Flask design is BPA- and phthalate-free with a double wall stainless steel insulation and a durable powder coated finish.

What We Liked:

All Hydro Flask wide mouth bottles have compatibility with different lids: the included classic flex cap, a straw lid, or a Hydro Flip for hot beverages. No matter what size bottle you get, they all have a wide mouth, so you can mix-and-match products from the Hydro Flask line for wherever your adventure takes you. It's available here.

Best Lid Lock

Zojirushi SM-KHE48AG Stainless Steel Mug

Compact Design. This is a 16-ounce double wall vacuum insulation water bottle with a slick-steel finish and a three-gasket protected flip-top lid boasting a locking feature.

What We Liked:

You can throw this bottle into a pack upside down and not worry about an accidental spill. The drinking lid also has an air vent for the perfect flow of both hot and cold beverages. Get it here.

Best Insulation

Thermos Stainless King 40 Ounce Beverage Bottle

Included Serving Cup. This stainless steel 40-ounce Thermos maintains beverage temperatures for up to 24 hours. Its twist-and-pour lid lets you decant without adjusting the stopper.

What We Liked:

Pour yourself just a few piping hot ounces of coffee at a time from this vacuum insulated bottle into the combined lid/serving cup. Plus, its streamlined in your pack with the handle collapsed, while comfortable and convenient to carry around camp or on short hikes. It's available here.

Best Overall

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

Just Like Grandpa’s. Perfect for the vintage aesthetic, the 1.1-quart Stanley bottle has a lifetime warranty, rust-proof double wall construction, serving cup lid, and 24 hours of consistent temperatures.

What We Liked:

For over 100 years, Stanley has made rugged camping gear meant to last your lifetime and beyond. You can fill the bottle with hot water before heading out for the day and use it to make instant coffee and instant soup or noodles in the serving cup lid while on the trail. It's available now.

