The Best Tourniquets for Backpacking

Every backpacker should have a first aid kit during hikes, climbs, and overnight camping trips. You never know what kind of situation might occur, and it’s always better to have a kit than to find yourself without one when you need it most. But what you put in your kit can really affect how handy it is in a time of crisis. What’s one item you want to make sure you have? A tourniquet. If you’re not familiar, tourniquets can be used in traumatic injury situations to restrict the blood flow to veins and arteries. A tourniquet makes it less likely that you or a fellow hiker loses more blood than necessary after a severe wound. Here are four tourniquet picks on the market today.

Best for Multi-Use

RATS GEN 2 Rapid Application Tourniquet System

Great for People and Animals. This tourniquet is not only perfect for people. It’s perfect for pets, too! The entire crew is in better hands with this item added to the first aid kit.

What We Liked

This tourniquet system was made for people, of course — especially those with larger limbs — but it also works on animals and can be used to stop bleeding on pets. Plus, unlike some other tourniquets, this one comes in two bright colors, a great advantage if you're trying to survive in a dark or unlit atmosphere.

Best on a Budget

Recon Medical BLK-1PAK-FBA Tourniquet

What We Liked

This tourniquet system was made for people, of course — especially those with larger limbs — but it also works on animals and can be used to stop bleeding on pets. Plus, unlike some other tourniquets, this one comes in two bright colors, a great advantage if you’re trying to work in dark or unlit settings. Buy on Amazon.

Best Accreditation

North American Rescue Tourniquet

U.S. Army-Approved. You can use the same tourniquet the army uses in combat. It’s high praise and high quality at a great value.

What We Liked

If you want an accreditation you can trust when it comes to your safety gear, then you’ll definitely be interested in this tourniquet that is the “official tourniquet of the U.S. Army.” It’s proven to be 100 percent effective in occluding blood flow in upper and lower extremities and is higher quality than the cheap, imported imitations that are available online. Shop today on Amazon.

Best Bulk Buy

SZCTKlink 3-Pack Outdoor Portable Tourniquet

Keep the Whole Crew Safe. It's true: injury can impact multiple people at once. Be prepared for it all with multiple tourniquets.

What We Liked

What do you do if one or more members of your backpacking party are injured? If you only have one tourniquet, you’re in a tight spot. This budget pack gives you three tourniquets at a great deal. You can ensure better safety for everyone. Available at Amazon.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.