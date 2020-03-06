The Best Tourniquets for Backpacking
Best for Multi-Use
RATS GEN 2 Rapid Application Tourniquet System
Great for People and Animals. This tourniquet is not only perfect for people. It’s perfect for pets, too! The entire crew is in better hands with this item added to the first aid kit.
What We Liked
This tourniquet system was made for people, of course — especially those with larger limbs — but it also works on animals and can be used to stop bleeding on pets. Plus, unlike some other tourniquets, this one comes in two bright colors, a great advantage if you’re trying to survive in a dark or unlit atmosphere. Get Yours Today.
Best on a Budget
Recon Medical BLK-1PAK-FBA Tourniquet
What We Liked
Best Accreditation
North American Rescue Tourniquet
U.S. Army-Approved. You can use the same tourniquet the army uses in combat. It’s high praise and high quality at a great value.
What We Liked
If you want an accreditation you can trust when it comes to your safety gear, then you’ll definitely be interested in this tourniquet that is the “official tourniquet of the U.S. Army.” It’s proven to be 100 percent effective in occluding blood flow in upper and lower extremities and is higher quality than the cheap, imported imitations that are available online. Shop today on Amazon.
Best Bulk Buy
SZCTKlink 3-Pack Outdoor Portable Tourniquet
Keep the Whole Crew Safe. It's true: injury can impact multiple people at once. Be prepared for it all with multiple tourniquets.
What We Liked
What do you do if one or more members of your backpacking party are injured? If you only have one tourniquet, you’re in a tight spot. This budget pack gives you three tourniquets at a great deal. You can ensure better safety for everyone. Available at Amazon.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.