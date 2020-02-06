If you’re planning to hit the hiking trail, take your family camping, or backpack through the wilderness, there’s one thing you certainly must have: tent stakes. Not only do they secure your tent to the ground despite wind, rain, or shine, but they’re useful for a variety of other tasks in a pinch, too. These handy gadgets can’t be sub-par in quality or fail you, so we’ve put together our top five list of the best tent stakes available.

Best for Family Tents

SE Heavy-Duty Metal Tent Pegs Stake Set

Tie Down a Large Tent. Secure any oversized family tent with heavy-duty metal tent pegs that will keep your tent in place.

What We Liked:

This package comes with the perfect number of pegs for family-sized or over-sized tents. Secure a large tent or a regular tent and rain tarp to stay dry. The pegs are made from galvanized steel with tapered ends for easy insertion into the soil. Durable plastic holds tent loops or rope security in place no matter the outdoor elements. Buy them now.

Best for Backpacking

MSR Groundhog Tent Stake Kit

Lightweight Tent Pegs.Take this tent peg set anywhere that weight matters; these fit perfectly into backpacks for long trips.

What We Liked:

These lightweight but durable tent stakes are ideal for taking on a long backpack trip where weight matters. Their “Y” shape ensures ease of insertion into the ground and a lasting hold, too. A top notch holds lines or tent loops. With six in the package, you’ll have enough for your tent and a couple of extras for a rain tarp or any other campsite necessity.

Best Value

Eurmax Galvanized Non-Rust Camping Family Tent Pop Up Canopy Stakes

Secure a Tent and Tarp. Tie down a tent of any size or a rain tarp with this set of ten pegs. You’ll also find an included rope and an extra stopper.

What We Liked:

The included rope with these pegs will work if you need extra tie-down material. Ten pegs are perfect for an oversized or large family tent with multiple tent rooms that need tying down or a regular tent and rain tarp. The length of the stake is made from galvanized steel with milled points for easy insertion into the ground. Heavy-duty plastic hooks at the top ensure your tent loops stay securely fastened no matter the weather. Get it today.

Most Durable

IIT 71021 9 inch 30-Piece Galvanized Steel Tent Pegs-Garden Stakes

Secure Your Tent. Feel secure when tying down your tent with these galvanized steel tent pegs.

What We Liked:

Thirty pegs come in each package, so there’s more than enough to go around. They’re made out of durable galvanized steel and can be used for multiple tasks at the tent site. These should never get bent out of shape or fail you. It is important to note that these are not ideal for sandy soil in high wind. Buy it now.

Best for Groups

All One Tech Pack of 12

Plenty to Share. With twelve pegs in a set, take these durable pegs on a multi-person backpacking trip.

What We Liked:

When backpacking, small tents are usually taken along for the journey. With this pack of twelve pegs, small pup-tents can be secured with four pegs, making this package of pegs enough for three tents. Made of lightweight, durable material, you’ll securely anchor tents without adding extra weight during your trip. Tapered ends ensure ease of placing them into the ground, and their “Y” shape penetrates even the toughest of soil. Buy them now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.