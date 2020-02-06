Best Tent Heaters

Tent camping is a great activity at any time of year. But during the cold winter months, staying warm inside your tent at the end of a long day of hiking can be a challenge. If you can pack extra gear, a space heater is just the thing you need. The best models will ensure complete safety when using a heater, so you can even sleep soundly while it runs in the background. Here are our top picks.

Best Personal Space Heater

Lasko 100 MyHeat Personal Ceramic Heater

Keep Yourself Warm. Stay warm with this small personal-sized space heater perfect for reading by the lake or sitting in your tent.

What We Liked:

This small personal-sized space heater is perfect for a single person. Use it while you’re staying in camp, reading a book, or relaxing in your tent. It requires a low wattage of electricity and utilizes ceramic to maximize heat output. It has automatic overheat protection, and the exterior is always cool to the touch. Note: You will need a portable generator or another power source for this, as it is a plug-in unit. Buy it today.

Runner-Up Personal Space Heater

Lasko 101 My Heat Personal Heater

Stay Warm and Toasty. Keep yourself warm in the great outdoors with this small, personal-sized space heater.

What We Liked:

Big enough for one person, this is a small and compact space heater. It’s intended to heat a person, not a room, and is small enough to travel well. No assembly is required, and at 200 watts, it’s a low-power unit. The unit has an auto shut-off when it gets too hot, and its exterior is always cool to the touch. Note: This unit is chorded and will need a source of electricity to be used. Get it here.

Best Camping Heater

Mr. Heater F215100MH4B

Stay Warm Outdoors. Stay warm in your tent or on the hunt with this small, portable, indoor-safe propane heater.

What We Liked:

Thanks to a unique propane fuel system, this heater is fully portable for any camping trip. Safe for rooms up to 95 square feet, it provides continuous, scent-free heat up to a maximum elevation of 7000 feet. It takes 1-pound disposable propane cylinders and has a runtime of 5.6 hours. If it tips over, a kill switch automatically shuts off the unit. This is an ideal unit for camping trips, ice fishing shacks, hunting blinds, and any other outdoor activity requiring extra warmth. Buy it here.

Runner Up Best Plug-In

1500 W/750W Ceramic Space Heater with Overheat Protection & Tip-Over Protection

Warm a Tent. Keep your entire tent warm with this quiet, portable plug-in space heater.

What We Liked:

Big enough to heat an entire room, this space heater is perfect for heating a tent in the great outdoors. It’s quiet and safe enough to operate while you sleep. It has a built-in overheat shutoff and tip-over shutoff. It’s portable, has a carrying handle, and is small enough to place anywhere. A cool blow fan provides cooling breeze for summer as well. Note: This is a corded unit and needs a source of electricity. Get it here.

Best Plug-In Unit

2 in 1 Portable Space Heater

Stay Comfortable All Year. Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with this dual heater/cooler safe for tent use.

What We Liked:

This unit provides cooling in the summer and warming in the winter with its dual functionality. Built-in, tip-over protection ensures safety for use in your tent on any camping trip. Its compact size and built-in handle make it easy to carry or reposition. Note: This needs to be plugged in, so this unit is ideal for truck tents with plug-in capability or camping trips if you take a portable generator. Get it today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.