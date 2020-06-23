Best Tactical Hunting Rifle Bipods

When you’re out hunting, precision is your most important priority. However, free-hand shooting can only get you so far. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of the greatest rifle bipods so that you can go after game with no trouble at all. Take a look at design, leg settings, and extra features when making your pick.

Most Durable

CVLIFE 6-9 Inches Tactical Rifle Bipod

Robust Hunting Bipod

This hunting bipod is made out of sturdy hardened steel and aluminum so that you’re able to use it for years to come.

What We Liked

This tactical bipod is perfect for easy on, easy off use. It comes with a quick-release adapter so that you can move in between hands-free and hands-on shooting positions in no time at all. There are five different leg length settings, and it can be adjusted from six to nine inches in length. Order Online.

Most Flexible

AVAWO Hunting Rifle Bipod

360 Hunting Bipod

This bipod is equipped with a 360 swivel feature so that you’re ready to hunt at any given angle.

What We Liked

For a super sturdy bipod to get the job done, this is a great pick. The bipod can be adjusted anywhere from six to nine inches and has long, 10-inch legs for sturdy placement in all types of terrain. This bipod is made out of hardened aluminum and steel for dependable, long-term use. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Lightweight

XAegis Carbon Fiber 6"- 9" Rifle Bipod

Compact Rifle Bipod

This bipod is made out of light carbon fiber metal so that you can easily take it from place to place.

What We Liked

Looking for a lightweight solution for your hunting trip? This bipod can be adjusted anywhere from six to nine inches for flexible use across a variety of terrains. It also comes with a Picatinny adapter to mount rifles. Get It Here.

Most Steady Grip

Ohuhu Tactical Rifle Bipod

Sturdy and Reliable Bipod

This bipod has built-in stabilizers to keep your aim steady and accurate while hunting.

What We Liked

This spring rifle mount can also be used as a hand-held mount for flexible stabilization options. The mount extends anywhere from six to nine inches and includes a rifle quick-release adapter so that you can stay quick on your feet while hunting. With five different leg settings, you can quickly adjust your rifle’s position when time is of the essence. Buy Now.

