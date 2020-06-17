Perhaps the biggest source of pride for amateur and professional anglers alike is the contents of their tackle box. While rods, reels, and lines come in various shapes and sizes, they all do pretty much the same thing. But most fishermen will tell you the secret to catching fish–aside from patience–is using the right bait and tackle. And the more options you have, the better your chances of catching an array of different species. However, just as important as the tackle itself, is the container you keep it in. Whether soft-shelled or hard, big or small, a quality tackle box should have room to designate and contain your favorite tackle options and make them easily accessible. We've tested a variety of different options to find what we consider some of the best tackle boxes available. No matter if you fish saltwater or freshwater, every day or once a year. Check out our favorites right here, right now.

Most Spacious

Plano Guide Series Tackle System

Compartmentalized for Endless Options

Featuring four removable StowAway utility drawers, three removable top-access spinner bait racks, and a clear DuraView lid, this Plano Guide Series Tackle System gives you endless space, options, and easy accessibility to all of your favorite tackle.

What We Liked

To say this tackle box is spacious would be an understatement. Every drawer you pull and lid you open reveals more space for a variety of hooks, bait, tackle, tools, gear, and everything else you need for a successful fishing trip. It offers four removable utility draws, three removable spinner bait racks, a large bulk storage drawer, plus a variety of compartments built into the lid of the box. The Plano DuraView top and front provides a see-through surface for easier identification and convenience. Put it this way, you could put two or three regular tackle boxes worth of gear inside the Plano 7771 series. But in a much more organized way!

Most Versatile

Flambeau Outdoors Tackle Box

Easy Access Storage

With two tiered shelves boasting customizable compartment sizes and a large, bulk storage base, this weather-resistant tackle box by Flambeau Outdoors is great for everyday fishing needs, first aid kits, crafting supplies, and more.

What We Liked

This no-frills tackle box comes in seven highly visible color options and is constructed with a tongue and groove closing lid to create a more water-resistant seal. The lid flips up for storage of hooks, bobbers, worm baits, and other odds and ends. The tiered two shelves within the box offer compartments in a variety of sizes, while the top tier can be customized with removable dividers to create up to eight long compartments. There's enough storage space in the lower level of the box for extra line, tools, reels, and other larger, bulkier gear.

Best Soft Case

Ugly Stick Fishing Bag 15-Liter

Easy On-the-Go Carry

This soft-shelled case with easy carrying handle and over the shoulder strap provides a comfortable and spacious way to carry a ton of gear with you, whether trekking to riverbed fishing spots or lugging from dock to boat.

What We Liked

The Ugly Stick Fishing Bag hardly lives up to its name. It's actually a quite stylish black and grey with red accents. This soft shelled bag actually resembles a piece of carry-on luggage or a laptop bag than it does any traditional hard shell tackle box. With an overall capacity of 20.8 liters, the main compartment offers 15 liters of space, enough to securely house the four included transparent hard shell tackle boxes. Two zippered side pouches are great for reels, line, rain jacket, or spare tools, while the front pouch has both large and small zippered compartments, along with a removable tool holster with belt clip.

Most Compact

RUNCL Fishing Tackle Box

Compact, Waterproof, and DIY Customization

The RUNCL tackle box features a compact and rugged hard shell design with a 360-degree waterproof gasket and three heavy-duty locking latches designed to keep your gear intact, dry, and organized.

What We Liked

With a series of removable dividers, the RUNCL tackle box offers a do-it-yourself way to organize and store your essential tackle, hooks, and tools in a compact, rugged, and waterproof shell. The boxes boast variety in a few sizes, but each of them maintains a compact footprint and is great for throwing into soft-shelled tackle bags. The dark brown coloring of the shell is designed to prevent oxidization inside the case and to prevent lures from fading in the sun, promoting longevity for the other contents of your box. With its 360-degree waterproof gasket, the RUNCL case is great for kayak fishing, offshore deep-sea fishing, fly-fishing, and anywhere splashing, rain showers, and full submersion is more likely.

