Best Sunscreens

Protecting your skin from the sun is an important part of preventing skin damage, reducing the risk of cancer, and maintaining an even skin tone. Sunscreen provides a layer of protection by blocking harmful UV rays and reducing the chance of getting a sunburn. The sun protection factor (SPF), resistance to water, and product ingredients are all important factors to evaluate when choosing a sunscreen. We’ve reviewed three sunscreens, providing their best features and benefits below to help you safely enjoy the sunshine.
Great for Sensitive Skin 

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 

Oil-Free Facial Sunscreen. This facial sunscreen protects sensitive skin types from both UVA and UVB rays.

What We Liked: 

The EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 is perfect for sensitive skin. The oil-free formula felt silky and smooth on the skin and did not lead to any breakouts. The SPF 46 formula didn’t leave any residue, and we never experienced any sunburn with proper application. Buy it here.

Most Hypoallergenic

Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen 

Hypoallergenic Sunscreen. This broad-spectrum sunscreen is free of chemicals, dyes, and oils for delicate skin types.

What We Liked: 

The Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen features SPF 50. We loved that the sunscreen was easy to apply, provided good coverage, and was fragrance free. The water-resistant sunscreen stayed on while we swam, and it felt good on the skin. Free of parabens, phthalates, PABA, SLS, dyes, and oils—we felt good using this sunscreen on our skin. Buy it here.

Highest SPF

Neutrogena Ultra Sheet Dry-Touch Sunscreen 

100+ SPF Sunscreen. Get the highest level of protection with this three-ounce bottle of non-greasy sunscreen with SPF 100+.

What We Liked:

 The Neutrogena Ultra Sheet Dry-Touch Sunscreen comes in a convenient three-ounce bottle. We liked the matte finish of this sunscreen. The sunscreen didn’t feel greasy on the skin, and it lasted for quite a while in and around the pool. Skin was safely protected with its 100+ SPF. Buy it here.

