Best Suction Tie Downs

Whether you need to carry precious cargo atop your vehicle or anchor down bags or materials, suction tie downs are an easy way to attach and transport items. Designed to attach to most non-porous surfaces, suction tie downs are easy to affix to the surface with a simple push and often have an equally simple release method. Design, installation, and strength are important factors to evaluate when selecting a suction tie down. We’ve reviewed three great products on the market and shared their best features and benefits below.

Best Hook

AIRHEAD SUP Suction Cup Tie Downs

Snap Clips for Easy Rigging

Two-pack of suction tie downs with mechanical lever designed for effective use on fiberglass surfaces.

What We Liked

The AIRHEAD SUP Suction Cup Tie Downs can stick to smooth fiberglass surfaces. We liked that these tie downs are activated and deactivated by a mechanical lever. Each tie down has a Duraflex wide gate spring hook that gives it great versatility. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Transport

RedSwing Heavy Duty Suction Cup Anchor with Securing Hook Tie Down

Heavy-Duty Suction Cup Anchor

Two-pack of heavy-duty suction cup anchors strong enough to hold 44 pounds from most surfaces, including vehicles.

What We Liked

The RedSwing Heavy Duty Suction Cup Anchor can hold up to 44 pounds. We liked that these anchors were quick and easy to use. They can be used on most smooth, flat surfaces. In particular, we liked that these clips are powerful enough to secure loads to cars and trucks. Purchase Yours Today.

Best Aquatic Tie Down

Onefeng Sports SUP Suction Cup Tie Downs

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

All-Sport Suction Tie Down

Pack of two versatile suction cup tie downs designed for easy suction and simple release on most non-porous surfaces.

What We Liked

The Onefeng Sports SUP Suction Cup Tie Downs are great for paddle boards and kayaks. We liked that these tie downs were versatile enough to work beyond water toys and could be used on most non-porous surfaces. They can hold up to 44 pounds and can be used with cords or rope. These also have a quick release strap loop. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.