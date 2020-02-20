Best Solar Power Stations

A portable solar power station is a must-have for everyone. Whether you are heading across the country in your RV, going car camping, or just as a power supply for your home during an emergency. With the ability to recharge via solar panels (often sold separately) you will no longer depend on finding a power outlet. You can take it with you anywhere! Here, we did a roundup of three of our favorite solar power stations out there.

Best for Emergencies

Yeti Goal Zero 400 Lithium Power Station

Multi Port Lithium Power Station. This is a 428Wh lithium portable station that will provide power to small appliances such as cameras, phones, laptops, and more.

What We Liked:

We really liked the ability to charge up to seven different devices at the same time. It’s designed with the latest in battery technology and patented electronics to be a top-of-the-line mobile power station. This station can be recharged by a normal wall outlet, car charger, or with solar panels that are sold separately. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Design

Goal Zero Yeti 400 Portable Power Station

Power Station You Can Depend On. Here’s a convenient, high-capacity power bank to take along for car camping or cross-country road tripping. It’s also great as an emergency power supply.

What We Liked:

With a 396Wh power supply, this power station is able to charge a cell phone up to 30 times or a laptop to full-charge 5 times. With multiple outputs including USB, AC, and 12V, this power supply is practical for most appliances and gadgets in life that require power. With the solar panels that are sold separately, you won’t need to worry about getting your batteries recharged while outdoors. Get it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Car Camping

Jackery Explorer 500

Portable Power Supply. This portable power supply was designed for those of us who like to have power during our great adventures.

What We Liked:

This power station packs a good amount of power at 518Wh. It’s ideal for tailgating, as well as RV and van camping. It’s powerful enough to power small blenders, cameras, drones, LED lights, and more. With the solar panel that’s sold separately, you can completely charge your small electronics for the entire duration of your trip. Get it today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.