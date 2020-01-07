Best Solar Chargers

Solar chargers allow you to charge your electronic devices while spending days, weeks or months off-grid. By using solar panels, light energy is converted to electricity that can be used to charge and power electronic devices. It’s important to evaluate the number of devices that can be charged, the time it takes to charge, and overall durability when selecting a model. Five great products on the market have been evaluated below to help determine which solar charger best meets your needs.

Most Versatile

Oryto Qi Wireless Portable Solar Power Bank

Portable Solar Power Bank. Portable solar power bank with the ability to charge four devices simultaneously.

What We Liked:

The Oryto Qi Wireless Portable Solar Power Bank auto-detects devices for optimal output. We used the power bank with our iPhone and tablets without any issues with overcharging or short circuiting. We took advantage of the durable carabiner by clipping it to our iPhone and backpack while hiking. While we never needed it, we appreciated the SOS function on the built-in flashlight. Buy it here.

Quality Charger

Aonidi Solar Charger

Quality Solar Charger. Compact quality solar charger with an LED light.

What We Liked:

The Aonidi Solar Charger can be fully recharged in 6 hours with a 5V/2A adapter. We were able to charge our iphone7 over a dozen times. The solar charger is cable free and tangle free, making it easy to carry around outdoors. The LED light provided incredible light to help navigate back and forth between tents and around the campsite. Made of premium ABS fireproof materials, we reaped the benefits of the waterproof and dust proof design features throughout our camping trip. Buy it today.

Great Device Protection

Fojojo® 10000mAh Solar Phone Charger

Safe Solar Phone Charger. Solar phone charger with built-in smart IC that protects your devices from damage.

What We Liked:

The Fojojo® 10000mAh Solar Phone Charger comes with a built-in flashlight and compass. We liked that the charger protected our devices through its built-in smart IC, keeping them safe from overcharging and short circuits. The charger was easy to use, quick to charge, and the overall construction was durable. This charger also features a 24-Month After-Sales Service and Free Life-time Technical Support. Buy it today.

Quality Power Bank

SOARAISE Power Bank

Quality Solar Power Bank. Solar power bank with the ability to charge two devices simultaneously.

What We Liked:

The SOARAISE Power Bank can be used for 10 days after a full charge. With four solar panels, we were able to quickly charge both our iPhone and laptop during our down time outdoors. The power bank withstood the environment, handling dampness and varying temperatures without any hiccups. We found the expandable power bank lightweight and easy to carry. Buy it today.

Most Durable

Blavor Solar Power Bank

Rugged Solar Power Bank. Rugged solar power bank made of durable ABS fireproof materials.

What We Liked:

The Blavor Solar Power Bank is made of durable ABS material. The rugged design, with reinforced corners gave us confidence that it would withstand our trek through the woods. We quickly charged our iphone8 multiple times throughout our camping trip. The carabiner with compass securely hooked to our backpack and provided a manual GPS method when needed. Get it here.