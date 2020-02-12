Best Soft-Sided Coolers

Packing all of the food and drinks you need to keep the whole gang happy on a camping trip means bringing along a reliable cooler that keeps drinks cold and perishables in good shape. Soft-sided coolers are generally lightweight, easy to carry, and flexible enough for easy storage—making them an especially good option for outdoor adventures. These coolers come in a range of designs and sizes, often indicated by the number of cans they can hold. To help you find the right cooler for you, we’ve pulled together a few great options spanning different sizes, styles, designs, and prices. Read on for our top picks.

Most Organized

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag 32-Can

Two Separate Sections. Featuring two insulated sections and five external pockets, this 32-can cooler bag from Lifewit allows for impressive organization, so you can keep all your food, drinks, and other necessary items expertly divided.

What We Liked:

With this thoughtfully designed cooler bag from Lifewit, you can keep liquids in the bottom section, dry items in the upper section, and miscellaneous utensils in the outer pockets. We appreciate such a storage system! Get it here.

Most Compact

Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler with Removable Liner

Portable and Affordable. With its 16-can capacity and adjustable shoulder straps, this soft cooler from Coleman stands out as a great compact and easily portable option, at the most affordable price on our list.

What We Liked:

This Coleman soft cooler can hold up to 16 cans in its insulated main compartment. If you're on a hike with a friend it's the perfect size. It also features a handy removable liner to use when packing the cooler with ice. Get it today.

Best Value

OlarHike 30 Liter Large Cooler Lunch Bag

Large and Budget-Friendly. Boasting a roomy 30 liter capacity, this cooler bag from OlarHike stands out as the best bang-for-your-buck option on our list.

What We Liked:

This 30-liter cooler bag from OlarHike can fit up to 40 cans or 20 bottles at once, while still being easy to carry with its padded shoulder strap and sturdy side handles. You'll pay less but still have access to a quality bag that functions well. Get it now.

Best Variety

AO Coolers Original Soft Cooler

Multiple Sizes Available. Available in four different sizes, ranging from a 12-can capacity up to a 48-can capacity, this soft cooler from AO Coolers offers the widest variety of options of any of the coolers on our list—so you can find just the right size.

What We Liked:

This soft-sided cooler from AO Coolers promises to hold ice for up to 24 hours in 120-degree weather. To boot, it comes in four different sizes and ten different colors—the widest variety available on our list. There will be no mistaking your cooler in crowded picnic areas or among fellow campers. Buy it today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.