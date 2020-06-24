Best Snap Release Clips
Most Adjustable Tension
Scotty #1171 Power Grip Plus Line
Adjustable Power Grip Plus Line
18-inch leader and cable snap with a wide range of release tensions.
What We Liked
The Scotty #1171 Grip Plus Line can be attached to a weight or cable. The 18-inch leader with cable is 4¼ inches long. We liked that the tension adjuster doubles the holding power. Furthermore, the stacking, self-locating snap does not get snagged on weeds or other lines. Order Online.
Best Multi-Purpose Design
XTACER Tactical Multipurpose Small D-Ring Locking Hanging Hook
Multi-Purpose D-Ring Hook
Small, plastic locking hook designed to attach to one-inch wide webbing for multi-purpose functioning.
What We Liked
The XTACER Tactical Multipurpose Small D-Ring Locking Hanging Hook is made of plastic, and we liked that this speed clip has a textured design that makes it easy to use with gloves. This ring can be used on any one-inch wide piece of webbing, and it serves as a great way to attach lanyards, gear, and other items. Get It Here.
Great Spring Tension
Off Shore Pro Snap Weight Clip
Snap Weight Clip
Split ring weight clip that easily secures weights with heavy-duty spring tension.
What We Liked
The Off Shore Pro Snap Weight Clip is designed with a split ring. We liked that the clip easily secures snap and trolling weights and has an extra-heavy spring tension. This clip, designed with a split ring, is great when used with super braid lines. Buy Now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.