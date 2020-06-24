Best Snap Release Clips

When looking to improve your hooking power while fishing or properly set up a downrigger, snap release clips are key accessories for secure lines. Snap release clips are designed to attach to a fishing line and allow fishermen to easily switch fishing lures as needed. Design, material, tension, and holding power are all important factors to evaluate when selecting a snap release clip. We’ve reviewed three great products on the market and shared their best features and benefits below.
Author:
Publish date:

Most Adjustable Tension 

Scotty #1171 Power Grip Plus Line 

Scotty #1171 Power Grip Plus Line

Scotty #1171 Power Grip Plus Line

Adjustable Power Grip Plus Line

18-inch leader and cable snap with a wide range of release tensions.

What We Liked

The Scotty #1171 Grip Plus Line can be attached to a weight or cable. The 18-inch leader with cable is 4¼ inches long. We liked that the tension adjuster doubles the holding power. Furthermore, the stacking, self-locating snap does not get snagged on weeds or other lines. Order Online.

Best Multi-Purpose Design 

XTACER Tactical Multipurpose Small D-Ring Locking Hanging Hook

XTACER Tactical Multipurpose Small D-Ring Locking Hanging Hook

XTACER Tactical Multipurpose Small D-Ring Locking Hanging Hook

Multi-Purpose D-Ring Hook

Small, plastic locking hook designed to attach to one-inch wide webbing for multi-purpose functioning.

What We Liked

The XTACER Tactical Multipurpose Small D-Ring Locking Hanging Hook is made of plastic, and we liked that this speed clip has a textured design that makes it easy to use with gloves. This ring can be used on any one-inch wide piece of webbing, and it serves as a great way to attach lanyards, gear, and other items. Get It Here.

Great Spring Tension 

Off Shore Pro Snap Weight Clip 

Off Shore Pro Snap Weight Clip

Off Shore Pro Snap Weight Clip

Snap Weight Clip

Split ring weight clip that easily secures weights with heavy-duty spring tension.

What We Liked

The Off Shore Pro Snap Weight Clip is designed with a split ring. We liked that the clip easily secures snap and trolling weights and has an extra-heavy spring tension. This clip, designed with a split ring, is great when used with super braid lines. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

71iRHV0VpzL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Best Suction Tie Downs

Designed to attach to most non-porous surfaces, suction tie downs are easy to affix to the surface with a simple push and often have an equally simple release method.

#4
OSP

Best Hat Clip Lights

Being able to see in the dark without futzing with a handheld flashlight can make an outdoor adventure a lot easier and a lot less frustrating. If you often wear a hat when exploring, consider investing in a hat clip light. These convenient lights can clip right onto a baseball cap or hard hat, so you can see whatever lies ahead of you, hands-free.

815EJb22NoL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Best Mountain Bike Flat Pedals

Mountain bike flat pedals allow riders to quickly release from the bike and safely jump away, as well as properly handle the bike while riding. Design, material, size, and functionality are all important features to evaluate when selecting flat pedals.

81I6lxMuvML._AC_SL1400_
OSP

Best Patellar Tendon Straps

Patellar tendon straps are designed with adjustable straps to be positioned below your knee joint and provide secure pain relief and support. Material, adjustability, size, and stability are all important features to evaluate when selecting a patellar tendon strap.

1
OSP

Best Waist Packs

Waist packs are a convenient way to safely store your personal items while on the move.

1
OSP

Best Solar Chargers

By using solar panels, light energy is converted to electricity that can be used to charge and power electronic devices.

BP-00280 OSP-000872 Mountain Bike Gloves
OSP

Best Mountain Bike Gloves

Bike gloves are typically made of breathable material with gel or foam pads on the inside palms to handle shock absorption. Design, material, grip, and adjustability are all important features to evaluate when selecting mountain bike gloves.

1
OSP

Best Pot Lifters

Whether you’re looking for a safer way to lift your Instant Pot, carry a hot baking pan, release steam, or cook boiled eggs, pot lifters are the solution.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER