Best Snap Release Clips

When looking to improve your hooking power while fishing or properly set up a downrigger, snap release clips are key accessories for secure lines. Snap release clips are designed to attach to a fishing line and allow fishermen to easily switch fishing lures as needed. Design, material, tension, and holding power are all important factors to evaluate when selecting a snap release clip. We’ve reviewed three great products on the market and shared their best features and benefits below.

Most Adjustable Tension

Scotty #1171 Power Grip Plus Line

Adjustable Power Grip Plus Line

18-inch leader and cable snap with a wide range of release tensions.

What We Liked

The Scotty #1171 Grip Plus Line can be attached to a weight or cable. The 18-inch leader with cable is 4¼ inches long. We liked that the tension adjuster doubles the holding power. Furthermore, the stacking, self-locating snap does not get snagged on weeds or other lines. Order Online.

Best Multi-Purpose Design

XTACER Tactical Multipurpose Small D-Ring Locking Hanging Hook

Multi-Purpose D-Ring Hook

Small, plastic locking hook designed to attach to one-inch wide webbing for multi-purpose functioning.

What We Liked

The XTACER Tactical Multipurpose Small D-Ring Locking Hanging Hook is made of plastic, and we liked that this speed clip has a textured design that makes it easy to use with gloves. This ring can be used on any one-inch wide piece of webbing, and it serves as a great way to attach lanyards, gear, and other items. Get It Here.

Great Spring Tension

Off Shore Pro Snap Weight Clip

Snap Weight Clip

Split ring weight clip that easily secures weights with heavy-duty spring tension.

What We Liked

The Off Shore Pro Snap Weight Clip is designed with a split ring. We liked that the clip easily secures snap and trolling weights and has an extra-heavy spring tension. This clip, designed with a split ring, is great when used with super braid lines. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.