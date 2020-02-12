Best Smokers

The ultimate in low-and-slow cooking, a smoker can make exceptionally flavorful, fall-off-the-bone meat. Smokers cook food at low temperatures in a controlled, smoky chamber, and they can be fueled by wood pellets, charcoal, gas, or electricity. To find the right smoker for you, look out for the type of power, temperature control, size, included functions, and price. We’ve pulled together a few great options spanning a variety of preferences to help get you started.

Best Charcoal Smoker

Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker 18 Inch Smoker

Two Cooking Grates. Featuring two adjustable dampers for heat control and a built-in lid thermometer, this Weber smoker can smoke multiple items at once with its two cooking grates.

What We Liked:

This 18-inch smoker from Weber stands out as a reliable, easy-to-use charcoal smoker. Its removable fuel door makes it easy to add charcoal and wood while you’re smoking, and its damper system allows you to control the heat inside without lifting the lid. Buy it here.

Best Value Smoker

Char-Broil The Big Easy TRU-Infrared Smoker Roaster & Grill

Smoker and Grill Combo. This propane-powered smoker from Char-Broil gives you the ability to smoke, roast, and grill, for under $200—making it the best bang-for-your-buck pick on our list.

What We Liked:

Boasting 180 square inches of cooking area for grilling and the capacity to fit up to a 21-pound turkey for smoking, this Char-Broil smoker offers an impressive mix of functions and a large capacity at a reasonable price.

Easiest to Use

Camp Chef Smoke Vault 18"

Beginner-Friendly. With its simple door thermometer and matchless snap-ignition, this Camp Chef smoker makes smoking meats accessible, even for beginners.

What We Liked:

This Camp Chef smoker features three adjustable damper valves for easy temperature control, and it even comes with cooking tips, ideas, and recipes. This option is an especially good pick for beginners or for anyone looking for a simple-to-use smoker.

Most Versatile Smoker

Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill Smoker

Many Functions. Fueled by wood pellets and featuring digital controls, this Z Grills smoker offers the most functions of any of the options on our list, offering the ability to smoke, grill, bake, roast, braise, and barbeque.

What We Liked:

The most expensive option on our list, this Z Grills smoker is also the most versatile, with its wide-ranging functions and digital control board justifying its higher price tag. If you want an appliance that can do it all, look no further. Buy it here.

