Best Sleeping Bag Liners

Getting a good night’s sleep when camping or traveling can be the difference between enjoying the next day or lurching around like a sunken-eyed zombie. Whether you’re catching your Z’s in a sleeping bag or in a hotel bed, adding a sleeping bag liner or travel sheet to your tent or questionable hotel bedding can add extra comfort and peace of mind to help you sleep better. Adding a liner to your sleeping bag can certainly bring extra warmth and make maintenance easier because instead of washing the entire bag, you can just wash the liner and still feel fresh. Here are our top sleeping bag liners and camp sheets that easily and affordably enhance your sleep experience.

Best for Extra Length

The Friendly Swede Sleeping Bag Liner

Larger Size for Tall Individuals. The Friendly Swede Liner measures a generous 41 inches by 86 inches to easily accommodate taller individuals.

What We Liked:

The Friendly Swede is bigger than most liners, which allows for easy, unrestricted movement, especially for people with longer legs. It comes in your choice of microfiber or silky polyester, which are both soft, smooth, and comfortable. You can choose a zippered model or one with a hook-and-loop closure. This liner packs down in its own pocket to 6 inches by 8 inches, and it weighs less than 10 ounces. We appreciated the handy carry strap with a carabiner that made it easy to attach to our bags. Get it here.

Best Fleece Liner

Coleman Stratus Adult Fleece Sleeping Bag Liner

Extra Layer of Warmth. This soft, comfortable liner adds up to 12 degrees of extra warmth to most full-sized sleeping bags. Talk about cozy!

What We Liked:

We love the plush softness of fleece. It’s hands-down warmer and much cozier than polyester liners. For hotels and hostels, we prefer polyester. But for camping, it’s fleece all the way. Snagged zippers are a huge pet peeve of ours when using sleeping bags or liners, so we love the ZipPlow zipper system on the Coleman Stratus. It keeps the fabric away from the zipper teeth to prevent snags. Buy it today.

Warmest

Sea to Summit Thermolite Reactor Liners

Up to 25 Degrees of Additional Warmth. This liner is perfect for fall and winter camping or for cold-natured individuals.

What We Liked:

Can a lightweight liner really deliver on the promise of 25 degrees of added warmth? Hollow core Thermolite fabric makes it possible by trapping extra air and retaining body heat more effectively. It’s great for on-the-go trips, as it packs down to the size of 10 ounces, weighing less than a roll of paper towels. Ding: This liner does not have a side opening. Get it here.

Best for Travel

Vumos Sleeping Bag Liner and Camping Sheet

Lightweight and Affordable. This liner is a smart way to put an extra layer of comfort and cleanliness between you and your sleeping bag or hotel sheets.

What We Liked:

We like to travel, but we’re not big fans of hotel beds and hostel sheets. That’s why we consider the Vumos Sleeping Bag Liner a must-have for overnight stays where the bedding is questionable – or simply not your own! It’s easy to pack, soft and comfortable to sleep in, and comes at a terrific price point. Plus, it has a full-length zipper that makes it easy to get in and out. Buy it today.

