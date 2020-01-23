Best Single Burner Stoves for Camping

Whether for camping and hiking, picnics and tailgating, or emergency use, it’s a smart idea to own a portable camp stove. They’re simple to use, easy to pack and store, and great for preparing everything from coffee to dinner. Plus, you don’t have to spend a bundle to add one to your bug-out bag or camp supplies. Here are our top selections for single burner stoves that bring the heat - wherever and whenever.

Camper’s Classic

Coleman Portable Bottletop Propane Camp Stove with Adjustable Burner

Reliable Power, Packable Design. A favorite for decades, this Coleman is easy to use, easy to pack, and totally affordable. You can rely on this brand and its quality stoves.

What We Liked:

It’s so simple yet so effective. This portable propane stove is great for hiking, camping, tailgating, and more. All you need to get cooking is a 16-ounce. bottle of propane. The burner is large enough to hold an 8-inch pan, and the included base helps keep the unit stable while you cook. Burner and base are compact, so this camp stove is easy to carry in your pack or bag. Get it now.

Best Value

Etekcity Ultralight Portable Outdoor Backpacking Camping Stove with Piezo Ignition – 2 Pack

Compact Design for Less. If packing light is important, this stove delivers solid performance in a design that packs down to about the size of a coffee mug.

What We Liked:

This is the best value we’ve found for ultralight camp stoves. If you’re looking for a rugged camp stove, look elsewhere. But if you’re looking for something affordable that has an adjustable flame, accommodates pots and pans up to 7 inches in diameter, and packs incredibly small, the Etekcity Ultralight is an excellent choice. Plus, we appreciate that you get two for one low price. Get it here.

Most Versatile

GasOne Propane or Butane Stove GS-3400P Dual Fuel Portable Camping

Dual-Fuel Design. The GasOne GS-3400P is easy to use, easy to pack, and delivers fast, effective heat while using propane or butane.

What We Liked:

Why is dual fuel important? First, it’s always good to have options. Second, butane tends to be finicky in colder weather. So being able to use either fuel is a plus for us. We’re always wary of the stability of small, fold-up backpacking stoves, so we love the bigger base and better stability of this model. It’s great for using bigger pans, which allows you to cook a wider variety and larger portions of food. Its BTU output is 8,000. Though not as powerful as some stoves, the heat is still excellent and can cook a steak with no trouble at all. Buy it now.

Most Powerful

Iwatani of America ZA-3HP Portable Butane Stove Burner

Tabletop Wonder. The Iwatani ZA-3HP gives fast, efficient heat that cooks well with cast-iron, non-stick pans, and more. It delivers 12,000 BTU.

What We Liked:

With this powerful stove, you can cook like you’re at home even when you’re miles away. It’s powerful enough to use with all types of cookware, and you can cook nearly anything. This burner boils water in a jiffy, too. It starts easily and delivers a consistent flame. And this is more than just a camp stove. It’s great for using at home when you don’t want to fire up the stove or when you want to prepare food right at the table. Buy it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.