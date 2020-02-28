Best Shears for Game

Game shears may not be at the top of your list of important gear when you’re hunting, but they’re worth their weight when you’re dressing game. Shears are heavy duty scissors; they’re an easy and safe way to cut through skin, bone, and cartilage. Compared to a knife, cleaning game with shears is more comfortable and efficient. Many sets of game shears have easy-separate handles to use the individual blades for cleaning fish or peeling vegetables. While camping, game shears often have added features, so you can reduce the amount of gear you pack. Check out the multi-functionality, design, and comfort of our best picks for game shears.

Best Value Buy

MAIRICO Ultra Sharp Premium Heavy Duty Kitchen Shears and Multi Purpose Scissors

Precision Cuts and Bonus Features. This affordable pair of stainless steel scissors cuts through poultry skin and bones and includes a bottle opener in one blade and a nut-cracker in the handles.

What We Liked:

The easy-hold handles have non-slip grip for messy jobs. They’re also easy to clean, and dishwasher safe. Get it here.

Most Durable

gonicc 8” Professional Premium Titanium Bypass Pruning Shears

Ergonomic Precision. The curved titanium steel alloy blades of these 8 inch shears are drop forged for ultimate sharpness and durability; they can cut through branches up to ¾-inch.

What We Liked:

The lightweight and ergonomic handles stay comfortable, even when you use them for extended periods of time. Plus, the sharp blades make easy work of most cutting jobs. Get it here.

Best Overall

OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears

Spring Loaded. These 12.2-inch affordable and high-quality shears have tapered stainless steel blades with micro-serration for precise and effortless cutting through most materials.

What We Liked:

By spring-loading the handle, these shears eliminate hand strain during extensive use. The two blades are easy to separate for scraping fish and thorough cleaning. Get it here.

Most Versatile

TANSUNG Kitchen Shears, Come-apart Kitchen Shears, Anti-Rust

Perfect for Any Job. The stainless steel blades of these 9.25-inch shears are resistant to rusting and corrosion, and the handles include a nutcracker, a can opener, and a bottle opener.

What We Liked:

The larger than average grips absorb pressure and, they’re comfortable to grip either together as shears or separate for peeling fruit and vegetables and cleaning fish. Plus, the set is dishwasher safe for a deep clean when you get home. Get it here.

