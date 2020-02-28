Best Shears for Game
Best Value Buy
MAIRICO Ultra Sharp Premium Heavy Duty Kitchen Shears and Multi Purpose Scissors
Precision Cuts and Bonus Features. This affordable pair of stainless steel scissors cuts through poultry skin and bones and includes a bottle opener in one blade and a nut-cracker in the handles.
What We Liked:
The easy-hold handles have non-slip grip for messy jobs. They’re also easy to clean, and dishwasher safe. Get it here.
Most Durable
gonicc 8” Professional Premium Titanium Bypass Pruning Shears
Ergonomic Precision. The curved titanium steel alloy blades of these 8 inch shears are drop forged for ultimate sharpness and durability; they can cut through branches up to ¾-inch.
What We Liked:
The lightweight and ergonomic handles stay comfortable, even when you use them for extended periods of time. Plus, the sharp blades make easy work of most cutting jobs. Get it here.
Best Overall
OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears
Spring Loaded. These 12.2-inch affordable and high-quality shears have tapered stainless steel blades with micro-serration for precise and effortless cutting through most materials.
What We Liked:
By spring-loading the handle, these shears eliminate hand strain during extensive use. The two blades are easy to separate for scraping fish and thorough cleaning. Get it here.
Most Versatile
TANSUNG Kitchen Shears, Come-apart Kitchen Shears, Anti-Rust
Perfect for Any Job. The stainless steel blades of these 9.25-inch shears are resistant to rusting and corrosion, and the handles include a nutcracker, a can opener, and a bottle opener.
What We Liked:
The larger than average grips absorb pressure and, they’re comfortable to grip either together as shears or separate for peeling fruit and vegetables and cleaning fish. Plus, the set is dishwasher safe for a deep clean when you get home. Get it here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.