Best Rooftop Tents

Bring your home with you by adding a rooftop tent to your vehicle! Camping has never been easier or more accessible than with rooftop tents. Instead of worrying about setting up a tent in the dark or amidst the elements, rooftop tents set up in just a few minutes so you can stay comfortably supported off the ground. Camp through all seasons easily while on top of your vehicle. And for nervous campers worried about bears, bugs, or nosy raccoons, rooftop camping is the go-to answer. When picking a rooftop tent, check the size (most sleep two to three), accessibility, ease of setup and breakdown, and weather resistance.

Best for Longer Stays

Tuff Stuff Ranger Overland Rooftop Tent

Additional Multi-Use Annex. The 280g cotton/poly rooftop tent accommodates two adults, but the additional annex fits a queen size air mattress, a cot plus a table and chairs, or additional gear. Sets up in two to five minutes, and you can leave foam mats and bedding inside.

Use the tent alone for short stays or establish a larger tent for longer camping excursions. This rooftop tent comes with a rainfly and a ladder for easy accessibility. It can withstand winds up to 70mph, in addition to hail, rain, and snow.

Best All-Weather

Raptor Series Camping Rooftop Tent

Withstands Wind and Water. The Raptor tent sleeps two people on a high-density, full size mattress. It’s aerodynamically designed to withstand heavy winds and rain. It sets up and closes in under a minute.

Additional features include pockets and places to hang gear to free up floor space. The awning allows panoramic views while protecting the interior from the elements, and a net door protects against bugs while allowing airflow through the tent.

Best 360° Views

Front Runner Roof Top Tent

Instant Bedroom with a View. Lightweight and pops up in less than a minute. This tent comes with a foam mattress and just needs bedding. All four sides of the tent open for airflow and views of wherever you’re calling home for the night.

This tent comes with a 200D Oxford weatherproof fabric fly sheet cover that provides shade during the day and enough coverage to leave the tent's windows open even while raining.

Largest Tent

Yakima Sunrise Rooftop Tent

Sleeps Three Comfortably. Folds out in minutes to over 37 square feet of space to sleep three adults comfortably. Made from 210D nylon material with a PU-coated rainfly to protect against rain.

It doesn't require tools to attach the tent to a roof rack, so getting ready for a weekend getaway is easy. This rooftop tent also locks into place for added security. Besides the mesh-lined windows, there are two skylights for ventilation and stargazing.

Most Compact

DANCHEL OUTDOOR Hard Shell Rooftop Tent for Cars

Streamlined Travel. Closed, the tent is just 11 inches high and expands in a few minutes to 35 inches high. The interior measures 82 by 50 inches and can sleep two to three people comfortably. The body is made with durable 280G water-resistant and anti-UV fabric.

The hard shell top is completely waterproof under the harshest conditions. There are entry ports on two sides and windows on the others for excellent scenic views and ventilation.