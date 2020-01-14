Best Reusable Storage Bags

The last thing you want to deal with in the backcountry is keeping track of disposable plastic bags. They’re costly, harsh on the environment, and hard to keep track of when packing up trash. Reusable storage bags keep food fresh for hike after hike. Most bags come in a variety set with sizes for snacks, sandwiches, and bulk items. The featherlight reusable bags save money and won’t add to pack weight. They’re ideal for packing cook-in-bag meals, and they’re waterproof and heat resistant for sous-vide. Shop for bags that are the right size for your needs, BPA-free, and easy to seal. Read on for our top picks.

Best Overall

GLAMFIELDS 12 Pack Reusable Storage Bags

Great Value and Quality. Made from food-grade PEVA material, this 12-pack includes six sandwich size bags and six snack size bags. They’re BPA-free and use a wide edge zipper to keep out air and keep food fresher for longer.

What We Liked:

The leak-proof zipper and thick PEVA walls make these bags great for a variety of uses including marinating, freezing food, and packing lunches. Our camping testers noted that they were durable and easy to clean on the move as well. Get it today.

Best for Bulk

EUREGIL Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags

Big Bags with a Hermetic Seal. This six-pack includes two large freezer size bags and four sandwich size bags. They’re made from silicone and feature an airtight seal that’s leakproof to keep food fresh.

What We Liked:

The color-coded airtight seals make it easy to grab the right bag in crowded refrigerators and freezers. This is also great for organization and easy access in your backpack. Our food stayed fresh and dry throughout our multi-day hike. Get it today.

Most Versatile

HOBEST Reusable Storage Bags

Perfect Size for Any Use. The 10-pack comes with three different sizes: three freezer bags, four sandwich bags, and three snack bags. They’re BPA and PVC-free, waterproof, and leakproof PEVA.

What We Liked:

Because of the unique design, the bags sit upright on counters for easy packing. We appreciated the variety of sizes as we packed smaller snacks and larger meal food items.

Great for Families

Baily Cheer Reusable Storage Bags

Affordable Large Pack. Just slightly more expensive than disposable bags, this set of 12 includes six sandwich bags and six snack bags. They’re BPA-free, extra-thick PEVA material.

What We Liked:

The leak-proof dual hand zip feature keeps food fresh, and there’s no need to keep track of extra pieces to clasp the bags shut. There are plenty of bags for lots of storage at home or on the go. Get them here.

Most Durable

Stasher 100% Reusable Food Bag

Long Lasting and Easy to Use. This single bag is sandwich sized and holds 15 ounces. It comes in a variety of colors with thick, durable 100% silicone. It’s BPA and latex free, and safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and up to 400 °F.

What We Liked:

This bag features a pinch-lock seal instead of a zipper, so there are no plastic parts that’ll break or get lost over time. It’s a trusty bag that’s perfect for day hikes and lunchboxes. We ordered more because the single bag held up so well after multiple uses. Buy it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.