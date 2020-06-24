Best Rain Repellent for Windshields

Streaky, smudged, or dirty windshields are the bane of drivers everywhere, especially at nighttime in wet, poor-visibility conditions. Keep your view on the road as crisp and clear as possible with these spray-on water repellents, which feature formulas to help moisture from rain, sleet, ice, and snow—as well as road debris like mud, bugs, and dust—bead up and roll right off the glass. Continue on for our favorite repellents on the market today!
Best on a Budget

Rain-X Glass Cleaner + Rain Repellent

Cleaner, Plue Rain Repellent

This is available in 23-ounce bottle and gives a great, safe, affordable clean!

What We Liked

Here’s a streak-free, spray-and-wipe cleaning solution for your car windshield. It helps prevent sleet, snow, ice, and other road crud from sticking to the glass as you travel near and far. Order Online.

Two-in-One Use

Rain-X 2-in-1 Exterior Detailer and Water Repellent

Exterior Detailer and Water Repellent

This one is also available in 23-ounce bottle and in packs of 1 or 4 bottles.

What We Liked

This is a two-in-one spray that makes water bead up and roll down your windshield. Plus, it adds a high-gloss sheen to your vehicle’s exterior paneling. So, the entire automobile becomes protected in harsh weather conditions. Purchase Yours Today.

Best Bulk Buy

Invisible Glass Premium Glass Cleaner with Rain Repellent

Glass Cleaner with Rain Repellent

This product is available in a 22-ounce bottle and in packs of 1, 3, or 6 bottles. It’s a great value if you are a large family of drivers and need a bottle for every vehicle.

What We Liked

Repel rain, sleet, snow, and ice, as well as bugs and other kinds of road splatter. Do it all while keeping your windshield streak-free and as see-through as possible. If you are responsible for young drivers, make their visibility no problem! This will give you peace of mind as your loved ones are on the move. Get It Here.

Long-Lasting Protection

Rust-Oleum NeverWet Rain Repellent 

Spray-on Rain Repellent

This product is available in 11-ounce bottles. And you’ll notice that a little goes a long way!

What We Liked

Reduce poor driving visibility with a spray that repels moisture and keeps your glass surfaces cleaner for longer. The best results are enjoyed by spraying two coats and buffing with a clean cloth after each spray. Application is easy and effective. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

