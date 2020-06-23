Best Rain Gauges
Best for Gardeners
AcuRite Easy-Read Magnifying Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)
Easy and Ready to Use Instantly
This is a perfect addition for your backyard garden. Stay abreast of all the rainfall that accumulated during the day and overnight.
What We Liked
Designed to stake into turf or soil in your yard, this 12-inch tall rain gauge features large magnified numbers as well as one-tenth-inch increments that are easy to read from a distance. We appreciated the simple installation and possibility for super clear readings. You can see the numbers, so you don’t have to bend over so far or un-stake the gauge. Order Online.
Best for Patios
La Crosse Waterfall Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)
Lovely Waterfall Design
Here’s a simple rain gauge for use on your patio or deck. You’ll appreciate the look and function!
What We Liked
This bucket-style rain gauge can be easily mounted on a patio railing, deck frame, or garden stake. A floating red rain marker lets you easily see rainfall amounts through the clear plastic container. Purchase Yours Today.
Most Accurate
Stratus Precision Rain Gauge with Mounting Bracket (10-Inch Capacity)
Your New Weather System
Built to National Weather Service standards, this rain gauge is ready to handle all conditions.
What We Liked
Standing at 14 inches tall, this plastic rain gauge collects rainwater through a funnel at the top and can be read through the interior measuring tube (which marks rainfall in one-tenth-inch increments for added precision). If you’re serious about measuring and want something backed by the professional weather folks, this one is your pick. Get It Here.
Easiest to Read
Headwind Consumer Products Jumbo EZRead Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)
Jumbo Rain Gauge
If you require an extra-large rain gauge that’s designed to be read at a distance, here’s your best bet.
What We Liked
With this gauge, you’ll get a large 26-inch tube that can be easily mounted on a fencepost or deck. The large-format, yellow numbering (in quarter-inch increments) helps estimate rainfall amounts quickly from a distance. Great for children and elderly alike! And anyone in between who prefers not having to squint to get a clear read... Buy Now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.