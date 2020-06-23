Best Rain Gauges

A simple but revealing addition to your home garden, patio, farm, or landscaped area, let these simple rain gauges keep track of Mother Nature’s liquid blessings. Whether being in tune with the weather and rainfall is a hobby or necessity, you’ll enjoy having one of our favorites around to help you record patterns. Shop our top picks below and find something that speaks to you and your needs!
Author:
Publish date:

Best for Gardeners

AcuRite Easy-Read Magnifying Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)

AcuRite Easy-Read Magnifying Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)

AcuRite Easy-Read Magnifying Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)

Easy and Ready to Use Instantly

This is a perfect addition for your backyard garden. Stay abreast of all the rainfall that accumulated during the day and overnight.

What We Liked

Designed to stake into turf or soil in your yard, this 12-inch tall rain gauge features large magnified numbers as well as one-tenth-inch increments that are easy to read from a distance. We appreciated the simple installation and possibility for super clear readings. You can see the numbers, so you don’t have to bend over so far or un-stake the gauge. Order Online.

Best for Patios

La Crosse Waterfall Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)

La Crosse Waterfall Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)

La Crosse Waterfall Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)

Lovely Waterfall Design

Here’s a simple rain gauge for use on your patio or deck. You’ll appreciate the look and function!

What We Liked

This bucket-style rain gauge can be easily mounted on a patio railing, deck frame, or garden stake. A floating red rain marker lets you easily see rainfall amounts through the clear plastic container. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Accurate

Stratus Precision Rain Gauge with Mounting Bracket (10-Inch Capacity)

Stratus Precision Rain Gauge with Mounting Bracket (10-Inch Capacity)

Stratus Precision Rain Gauge with Mounting Bracket (10-Inch Capacity)

Your New Weather System

Built to National Weather Service standards, this rain gauge is ready to handle all conditions.

What We Liked

Standing at 14 inches tall, this plastic rain gauge collects rainwater through a funnel at the top and can be read through the interior measuring tube (which marks rainfall in one-tenth-inch increments for added precision). If you’re serious about measuring and want something backed by the professional weather folks, this one is your pick. Get It Here.

Easiest to Read

Headwind Consumer Products Jumbo EZRead Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)

Headwind Consumer Products Jumbo EZRead Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)

Headwind Consumer Products Jumbo EZRead Rain Gauge (5-Inch Capacity)

Jumbo Rain Gauge

If you require an extra-large rain gauge that’s designed to be read at a distance, here’s your best bet.

What We Liked

With this gauge, you’ll get a large 26-inch tube that can be easily mounted on a fencepost or deck. The large-format, yellow numbering (in quarter-inch increments) helps estimate rainfall amounts quickly from a distance. Great for children and elderly alike! And anyone in between who prefers not having to squint to get a clear read... Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

BP-00401 OSP-001573 rain ponchos
OSP

Best Rain Ponchos

When choosing the perfect rain poncho, don’t forget to consider weight. When you’re hiking long distances, every fraction of an ounce counts.

BP-00352 OSP-000888 Rainboots for Men
OSP

Best Rain Boots for Men

Being an outdoorsman, a real outdoorsman, means shrugging off the occasional less-than-ideal weather for a wilderness adventure. High-quality rain boots keep feet dry and warm in wet, muddy, and cold conditions.

BP-00351 OSP-000887 BP-00351 Rainboots for Women
OSP

Best Rain Boots for Women

With constant rain and flooding conditions, waterproof rubber rain boots will keep feet dry, even when they’re totally submerged. Whether you’re out for the day, or hiking for the weekend, dry feet are not only comfortable, they’re essential for foot health and morale.

BP-00291 OSP-001498 Bike Basket
OSP

Best Bike Baskets

Whether you’re going for throwback retro style or something a bit more utilitarian and functional, to take the stress and sweat off your back by opting for a bike basket instead of a backpack to carry your load.

BP-00304 OSP-000875 Bike Trailer
OSP

Best Bike Trailers for Active Families

Share your love of the the trail and the outdoors with these tot-friendly bike trailers, equipped to offer your youngest passengers the best seat on the road without sacrificing safety or function. Beyond budget and comfort, important features to consider for your hitch-on hauler include durability, weight and add-ons like storage extras and dual use as a jogging stroller.

61Z1OKCnn0L._AC_SL1001_
OSP

Best Unbreakable Plates

Reduce the waste of paper plates and packaging on your next camping trip or outdoor picnic by taking along lightweight, reusable, and unbreakable plastic tableware.

Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 12.13.15 PM
OSP

The Best Waterproof Rain Pants

Getting wet is an easy way to ruin any day in the outdoors. That’s where rain pants come in: They keep your legs dry while still remaining breathable enough for hiking and other aerobic activities.

81HwMDi7+iL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Best Bike Chain Lubricants

Bike chain lubricants are used to reduce any friction and resistance between the chain and drivechain components as the chain rotates between the front chainring and rear derailleur.

Screen Shot 2020-05-13 at 10.06.00 AM
OSP

Best Lightweight Fleece Outerwear for Men

A lightweight fleece is a very versatile piece to have in your wardrobe, you can throw it on for a walk in the woods or for an outing to your local coffee shop. Great on it’s own in mild weather it is also a great layering piece as a pre-workout warm-up jacket or under a rainshell for added warmth on cold days.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER