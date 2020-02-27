Best Privacy Shelters

You don’t have to go completely feral when you’re roughing it for a weekend outdoors. A privacy shelter is a lightweight piece of gear that gives you privacy while showering or using a camp toilet. They’re multi-functional and even provide sun shelter for a day trip at the park or beach. You’ll want yours to be easy to set up and stable. After all, you wouldn’t want it to fall over when you need it most. A high-quality privacy shelter also has proper ventilation and weather resistance. We’ve rounded up our top picks for privacy shelters and hope you’ll read on to find what will work best for you and yours.

Best Value Buy

GigaTent Pop Up Pod Changing Room Privacy Tent

Compact and Lightweight. The base of this polyester privacy tent measures 36-inches square, with a 69-inch enclosed ceiling for total privacy. It comes with stakes and sewn-on sandbag pockets for stability.

What We Liked:

The door rolls up, and you can secure it open with loops and toggles, transforming it from a privacy tent into a shade shelter during the day. But with no mesh panels or windows for ventilation, this tent isn’t ideal for showering or camp toilets. Buy it here.

Most Lightweight

WolfWise Pop-Up Shower Tent

UV Ray and Water Repellent. Weighing 4.3 pounds, this polyester privacy tent has a spacious interior for showering, changing, and camp toilets that measures 47-inches square, with a 74.8-inch mesh ceiling for ventilation and air flow.

What We Liked:

The carry bag includes backpack straps to free up your hands for carrying other gear while headed to your campsite. It’s also compatible with solar showers, with an access panel that you can thread any showerhead through, while the shower bladder hangs from above. Get it here.

Most Spacious

WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent

Roomy and Portable. This water-repellent polyester WolfWise weighs 4.8 pounds, has a 47.2-inch square base, and a 74.8-inch mesh ceiling for 360° ventilation and temperature regulation.

What We Liked:

Besides the mesh ceiling, there are two windows for added air flow and to monitor your surroundings. This model includes a rainfly for the top, plus a removable bottom mat for showering or changing clothes. Buy it here.

Most Versatile

Green Elephant Pop Up Utilitent

Privacy Anywhere. This 47-inch square water-repellent polyester shelter has an 82.7-inch mesh ceiling for ventilation, weighs 5.5 pounds, and comes with both stakes and sand bags to set up anywhere – even on solid rock.

What We Liked:

All the added features on the interior of the shelter set it apart, with an opening for a shower, hangers for towels and clothes, and pouches for phones and flashlights. Plus, it’s portable enough to bring a little privacy on any outdoor adventure. Get it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.