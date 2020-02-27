Best Privacy Shelters
Best Value Buy
GigaTent Pop Up Pod Changing Room Privacy Tent
Compact and Lightweight. The base of this polyester privacy tent measures 36-inches square, with a 69-inch enclosed ceiling for total privacy. It comes with stakes and sewn-on sandbag pockets for stability.
What We Liked:
The door rolls up, and you can secure it open with loops and toggles, transforming it from a privacy tent into a shade shelter during the day. But with no mesh panels or windows for ventilation, this tent isn’t ideal for showering or camp toilets. Buy it here.
Most Lightweight
WolfWise Pop-Up Shower Tent
UV Ray and Water Repellent. Weighing 4.3 pounds, this polyester privacy tent has a spacious interior for showering, changing, and camp toilets that measures 47-inches square, with a 74.8-inch mesh ceiling for ventilation and air flow.
What We Liked:
The carry bag includes backpack straps to free up your hands for carrying other gear while headed to your campsite. It’s also compatible with solar showers, with an access panel that you can thread any showerhead through, while the shower bladder hangs from above. Get it here.
Most Spacious
WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent
Roomy and Portable. This water-repellent polyester WolfWise weighs 4.8 pounds, has a 47.2-inch square base, and a 74.8-inch mesh ceiling for 360° ventilation and temperature regulation.
What We Liked:
Besides the mesh ceiling, there are two windows for added air flow and to monitor your surroundings. This model includes a rainfly for the top, plus a removable bottom mat for showering or changing clothes. Buy it here.
Most Versatile
Green Elephant Pop Up Utilitent
Privacy Anywhere. This 47-inch square water-repellent polyester shelter has an 82.7-inch mesh ceiling for ventilation, weighs 5.5 pounds, and comes with both stakes and sand bags to set up anywhere – even on solid rock.
What We Liked:
All the added features on the interior of the shelter set it apart, with an opening for a shower, hangers for towels and clothes, and pouches for phones and flashlights. Plus, it’s portable enough to bring a little privacy on any outdoor adventure. Get it here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.