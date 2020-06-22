Best Power Strips

The last thing you want is to have your electronics fried by a power surge. A power strip with surge protection will allow you to safely plug in more devices from your wall socket. We chose four great options to help you with your decision and that will fit a variety of uses and needs. With our help, you’re sure to find the perfect solution for your powering needs.

Best Basic Power Strip

AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Power Strip

Just What You Need

Built for providing you power with protection against surges, this economical power strip gets the job done.

What We Liked

This black strip includes 6-outlets total. One is a transformer outlet. Its’ protection is rated at 790 Joules, making it perfect for small appliances and lights. It has a 15-amp circuit breaker and has a red LED indicator. The 14 AWG cord is six feet long. Specs: 125V, 60Hz, 1875W. Order Online.

Most Outlets

Belkin BE112230-08 Power Strip

Heavy Duty Long Cord

You can easily get energized with an eight-foot cord and 12 surge-protected outlets. Hook up all your home entertainment system, office devices, and a lamp, with the confidence that they will be safe from power surges.

What We Liked

This strip is rated to protect against voltage spikes up to 6,000 volts. It’s built with a circuit design that smartly detects and controls the power your devices need. It includes a right-angle plug that has a low profile so you can easily place it behind furniture. Red and green status lights let you know if the outlet is correctly grounded. This heavy-duty strip is rated at 3,940 Joules, 15amps, 125volts, and 1875watts. Purchase Yours Today.

Great Protection

USB Surge Protector Power Strip

Safety Built-In

Intelligent design is what makes this power strip special. The USB charging ports have auto-adjust charging rates and the strip protects against overloads and has both surge and heat protection.

What We Liked

Not only are there five AC outlets, but there are three 2.4A USB ports as well. The power strip is made of one-piece copper strip technology for greater protection, better conductivity, and lower heat dissipation. The strip is made with the highest rated ABS+PC fire-retardant material. There are two mounting holes on the back and it has a five-foot cord. Choose from six colors. Get It Here.

Best Layout

Anker Power Strip with USB

The Space You Need

A power strip is only good if you have room to plug in your devices. This power strip was designed to make sure you have plenty of room for any odd-shaped plugs that are so common with electronic devices.

What We Liked

There’s an extra 40% space between each of the three AC outlets so your larger plugs fit in. It also has three USB charging ports with an 18W total max output built with Anker’s famous charging technology to keep your devices safely charged. The strip has a five-foot cord, a safety switch, and a fire-resistant casing. The electronic micro-switch replaces outdated mechanical switches. This technology lowers the internal temperature, controls the current output, and provides complete protection for your devices. Each power strip comes with a welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime $50,000 connected equipment warranty, and friendly customer service. Buy Now.

