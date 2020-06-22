Best Power Strips

The last thing you want is to have your electronics fried by a power surge. A power strip with surge protection will allow you to safely plug in more devices from your wall socket. We chose four great options to help you with your decision and that will fit a variety of uses and needs. With our help, you’re sure to find the perfect solution for your powering needs.
Author:
Publish date:

Best Basic Power Strip

AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Power Strip

AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Power Strip

AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Power Strip

Just What You Need

Built for providing you power with protection against surges, this economical power strip gets the job done.

What We Liked

This black strip includes 6-outlets total. One is a transformer outlet. Its’ protection is rated at 790 Joules, making it perfect for small appliances and lights. It has a 15-amp circuit breaker and has a red LED indicator. The 14 AWG cord is six feet long. Specs: 125V, 60Hz, 1875W. Order Online.

Most Outlets

Belkin BE112230-08 Power Strip

Belkin BE112230-08 Power Strip

Belkin BE112230-08 Power Strip

Heavy Duty Long Cord

You can easily get energized with an eight-foot cord and 12 surge-protected outlets. Hook up all your home entertainment system, office devices, and a lamp, with the confidence that they will be safe from power surges.

What We Liked

This strip is rated to protect against voltage spikes up to 6,000 volts. It’s built with a circuit design that smartly detects and controls the power your devices need. It includes a right-angle plug that has a low profile so you can easily place it behind furniture. Red and green status lights let you know if the outlet is correctly grounded. This heavy-duty strip is rated at 3,940 Joules, 15amps, 125volts, and 1875watts. Purchase Yours Today.

Great Protection

USB Surge Protector Power Strip

USB Surge Protector Power Strip

USB Surge Protector Power Strip

Safety Built-In

Intelligent design is what makes this power strip special. The USB charging ports have auto-adjust charging rates and the strip protects against overloads and has both surge and heat protection.

What We Liked

Not only are there five AC outlets, but there are three 2.4A USB ports as well. The power strip is made of one-piece copper strip technology for greater protection, better conductivity, and lower heat dissipation. The strip is made with the highest rated ABS+PC fire-retardant material. There are two mounting holes on the back and it has a five-foot cord. Choose from six colors. Get It Here.

Best Layout

Anker Power Strip with USB

Anker Power Strip with USB

Anker Power Strip with USB

The Space You Need

A power strip is only good if you have room to plug in your devices. This power strip was designed to make sure you have plenty of room for any odd-shaped plugs that are so common with electronic devices.

What We Liked

There’s an extra 40% space between each of the three AC outlets so your larger plugs fit in. It also has three USB charging ports with an 18W total max output built with Anker’s famous charging technology to keep your devices safely charged. The strip has a five-foot cord, a safety switch, and a fire-resistant casing. The electronic micro-switch replaces outdated mechanical switches. This technology lowers the internal temperature, controls the current output, and provides complete protection for your devices. Each power strip comes with a welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime $50,000 connected equipment warranty, and friendly customer service. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

717SXPU3XdL._AC_SL1200_
OSP

Best Power Converters

Our technology-forward world requires power on demand. Be prepared to power and charge your devices wherever you are with a portable power converter.

71pC2Hn8SLL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Four of the Best Emergency Generators

Each emergency generator can be recharged in several ways, has both USB and DC ports, and features at least one 110-volt receptacle. Pick up one of these great options to take along on your next outdoor journey or keep it at home for emergencies.

71X186VjpfL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Best Rechargeable Flashlights

Imagine you’re hiking in a new area. It’s dark. You should have been back to camp already. Suddenly, you freeze. Your heart races. There on your right, not far away, a screech-like growl penetrates the deserted night. You’re afraid to run because there’s no moon. You can’t see. Not a hiker? Okay, moms and dads. It’s 10pm on a rainy Saturday night. Your six-year-old daughter screams from her room. “There’s someone out there!” You think you see something behind the bush in the backyard. But you can’t tell. Your flashlight batteries are dead. Don’t let this happen to you! We’ve uncovered four great choices to illuminate your darkest fears. These handheld lights are powerhouses that are built to provide you safety and convenience when you need it most.

71YULdcRZ7L._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Best High Power Car Vacuum

Road trips are fun. Cleaning up your car’s interior after one is not. Luckily, these mightly little vacuums make the job easier.

91goyKp+KML._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Great Professional Sized Generators

A professional-grade generator can even provide enough power for keeping the AC, refrigerator, and freezer running—a game changer in hot weather power outages.

61D6Q-5mHyL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Fly Fishing Rods

Fly fishing can be a great time with family and friends or a peaceful solitary getaway. No matter where you go or who you go with, having the right gear will make your time on the water a better experience. Choosing the best rod can be a challenge.

BP-00399 OSP-000903 Solar Power Flashlight
OSP

Best Solar Power Flashlights

No emergency preparedness kit is complete without a quality flashlight.  Solar powered and hand-crank flashlights offer the ability to create power and should be a crucial component of your emergency readiness supplies.

BP-00265 OSP-000829 survival whistles
OSP

The Best Emergency Whistles

When you need to get everyone’s attention, you want a whistle that will cut above the noise. How loud should an emergency whistle be? How about loud enough to get rescued when you’ve lost the trail? Or, loud enough to fend off an approaching animal?

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER