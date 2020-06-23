Best Paracord Handles

When adventuring outside, it’s important to stay hydrated. However, it can be difficult to keep hold of a Hyrdoflask or other water bottles. Below, we’ll go over some of our favorite water bottle handles made out of sturdy paracord so that you can easily take your drink with you from one place to another. Check out capacity and extra features to find your favorite paracord handle.

Best For Outdoor Adventures

F-32 Handle for Wide Mouth Hydro Flask Water Bottles

Compass Paracord Handle

This paracord handle has a small compass so that you can always know where you’re going.

What We Liked

You’ll feel super secure with this sturdy water bottle handle that can handle a range of drink capacities anywhere from 12 to 40 ounces. Plus, you’ll get a carabiner, making this handle the perfect backpack companion. The paracord handle is military grade to keep you hydrated even on the most intense treks. Order Online.

Best For Long Hikes

Gearproz Handle for Hydro Flask

Secure Bottle Handle

This paracord handle is extra secure with a cord lock and knot.

What We Liked

We love the secure simplicity of this paracord handle that can support bottles anywhere from 12 to 64 ounces. The buckled strap is made in the USA, adding to its quality. You’ll love using this paracord/carabiner combo that’s ready to traverse all types of landscapes. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Vibrant

GALAXTEK Paracord Handle

Gorgeous Bottle Accessory

This paracord stands out from the crowd so that you can easily locate your bottle without hassle.

What We Liked

This secure paracord strap is buckled for convenience and compatible with 12 to 64-ounce bottles. You’ll love using the handle to keep watch over bulky, expensive water bottles. Plus, the bottle handle comes with a carabiner and is fully military grade, so you can clip the bottle onto your belt, backpack, and more! Get It Here.

Best For Bulk Use

WaterFit Best Paracord Handle

Sturdy Paracord Handle

This heavy-duty paracord handle is suited for bottles anywhere from 12-64 ounces.

What We Liked

This sturdy paracord handle comes with a carabiner so you can easily clip other important items to the bottle while you’re out hiking. The handle also comes in over 15 different style options, so you can make sure it matches your bottle to a T. Buy Now.

